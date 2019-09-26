Elliott Management Renews Push to Split Up Marathon Petroleum

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. sent a letter to Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s board proposing again that Marathon split into three different companies.

Fresh Worries About Excess Supply Drive Down Oil

Oil prices fell after weekly government data showed a second consecutive increase in stockpiles, highlighting investors' anxiety about excess supply.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refiners Slow Down More

Government data showed U.S. crude-oil stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, and are now right at the five-year average for this time of year. Analysts had predicted stockpiles would fall by 200,000 barrels.

Analysts Expect 89 Bln Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data are expected to show inventories increased last week by 89 billion cubic feet -- a higher-than-normal amount for this time of year due to near-record-high production and relatively average demand.

EDF Ups Cost Estimates for Hinkley Point

EDF said it estimates an increase of almost GBP3 billion to the project cost of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station due to challenging conditions and additional costs.

Fire Victims Say PG&E Ignored Them While Negotiating Bankruptcy Plan

Victims' lawyer Cecily Dumas said PG&E, which has been lobbying lawmakers and courting investors, had "zero" meetings with the people whose damage claims from wildfires tied to the utility's equipment drove the company to bankruptcy.

Saudi Arabia Considers Doubling Stakes in Aramco Public Offering

After attacks on its oil infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is moving forward with the much-anticipated initial public offering of its state-owned oil company and considering a proposal to offer investors a much bigger stake in the company than previously planned, people familiar with the matter said.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Blacklists Entities, Vessels for Allegedly Delivering Venezuelan Oil to Cuba

The U.S. imposed more sanctions targeting Venezuela's oil sector, blacklisting four entities and four related vessels for allegedly transporting oil from Venezuela to Cuba, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Cambrian Strikes Deal to Sell Coal Assets

Cambrian's assets hit the auction block last week, months after the coal-mining company filed for chapter 11 protection.