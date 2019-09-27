Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/27/2019 | 12:16am EDT
PG&E Bondholders Boost Proposed Investment in Bankrupt Utility to $29.2 Billion

In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, the bondholders outlined their plan to create two trusts to pay for damage claims related to the California wildfires as part of a proposal to bring the embattled utility out of bankruptcy. 

 
Exxon Mobil to Sell Norway Upstream Operations to Eni's Var for $4.5 Billion

Exxon Mobil said it agreed to sell its non-operated upstream assets in Norway to Eni SpA's majority-owned Var Energi for $4.5 billion. 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Slide After Storage Data

Natural-gas prices fell after government data showed U.S. stockpiles rose more than analysts expected. 

 
Oil Edges Lower as U.S. Supplies Build, Reports Say Saudis Restoring Output

Oil futures drifted lower Thursday, continuing to give back gains made in the wake of Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi production facilities as news reports cite progress in restoring output and U.S. inventories.rise. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Russian Firm For Alleged Fuel Sales To Syria

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on a Moscow-based firm and five vessels the Treasury Department said shipped fuel to Syria used to support the Assad regime's bombing campaigns against civilians. 

 
Marathon Can Pick Up the Pace

Elliott Management, the activist hedge fund run by Paul Singer, doesn't need to go the distance to make money at Marathon Petroleum. 

 
LNG Buyers Fret Over Feast-or-Famine Forecasts

Big Asian consumers of liquefied natural gas are enjoying low prices now but fear a boom-and-bust cycle could hurt them by discouraging investment in projects needed to maintain supply. 

 
Trump Administration Fires Another Volley at California

The Environmental Protection Agency accused California of failing to comply with federal water-pollution laws, escalating the Trump administration's feud with the Golden State. 

 
Too Much Investor Gloom About Oil Prices in 2020, BlackRock Says

Investors are too gloomy about the oil price in 2020, while rising precious-metal prices make gold miners an attractive investment, according to BlackRock's fund managers. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

