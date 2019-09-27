Oil Extends Drop After Report On Iran Sanctions

Oil futures extended a decline after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on the country in exchange for talks.

Banks Stay Gloomy on Oil, Shrugging Off Attacks

Strikes on Saudi oil facilities that knocked out 5% of global supply earlier this month have done little to shift sentiment among investment banks about the prospects for oil markets.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

U.K.-Flagged Tanker Leaves Iran After Two-Month Detention

A British-flagged tanker seized by Iran on alleged maritime violations two months ago sailed away from the Islamic Republic, providing rare relief from escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf after an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

PG&E Bondholders Boost Proposed Investment in Bankrupt Utility to $29.2 Billion

In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, the bondholders outlined their plan to create two trusts to pay for damage claims related to the California wildfires as part of a proposal to bring the embattled utility out of bankruptcy.

Large Marathon Petroleum Shareholders Seek CEO Ouster

Marathon Petroleum has received a letter from two large shareholders calling for the ouster of the fuel maker's chief executive.

Exxon Mobil to Sell Norway Upstream Operations to Eni's Var for $4.5 Billion

Exxon Mobil said it agreed to sell its non-operated upstream assets in Norway to Eni SpA's majority-owned Var Energi for $4.5 billion.

Natural-Gas Prices Slide After Storage Data

Natural-gas prices fell after government data showed U.S. stockpiles rose more than analysts expected.

U.S. Sanctions Russian Firm For Alleged Fuel Sales To Syria

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on a Moscow-based firm and five vessels the Treasury Department said shipped fuel to Syria used to support the Assad regime's bombing campaigns against civilians.

Marathon Can Pick Up the Pace

Elliott Management, the activist hedge fund run by Paul Singer, doesn't need to go the distance to make money at Marathon Petroleum.