WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/30/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Shale Boom Is Slowing Just When the World Needs Oil Most

The U.S. shale boom is slowing, as technology advances that helped unlock record amounts of oil and gas have begun to level off and productivity of even new wells begins to slow. 

 
Oil Ends Lower for the Week

Oil futures settled lower on Friday, and lost nearly 4% on the week, with worries about a slowdown in energy demand pressuring prices as traders weighed a spate of reports. 

 
Russian, Iraqi, Emirati Oil Producers Benefit as Saudis Recover From Attack

Russia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are among the handful of oil producers benefiting from the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil-processing facility, as Asian buyers seek alternatives to the kingdom's highest-quality crude. 

 
SEC Charges Clean-Fuel Tech Company, Former Chief Exec With Bribery

Westport Fuel Systems and former CEO Nancy Gougarty have agreed to pay a combined $4.1 million, regulator says. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls for Sixth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by six in the past week to 713, its lowest level since May 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. Ban of Cosco Tankers Rattles Oil Transport

Shipping brokers around the world are being swamped with calls from oil traders looking for replacement ships after the U.S. blacklisted dozens of tankers operated by a major Chinese tanker operator. 

 
Banks Stay Gloomy on Oil, Shrugging Off Attacks

Strikes on Saudi oil facilities that knocked out 5% of global supply earlier this month have done little to shift sentiment among investment banks about the prospects for oil markets. 

 
Contango Oil to Buy White Star Petroleum Out of Bankruptcy

The bankrupt energy company received a $132.5 million offer from an acquisition-minded energy business backed by investors including billionaire John Goff. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
U.K.-Flagged Tanker Leaves Iran After Two-Month Detention

A British-flagged tanker seized by Iran on alleged maritime violations two months ago sailed away from the Islamic Republic, providing rare relief from escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf after an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

