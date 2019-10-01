Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

10/01/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Aramco Plans to Pay $75 Billion Yearly Dividend

Aramco is targeting nongovernment investors with plans to pay out a total annual dividend of $75 billion as the Saudi oil giant prepares for an IPO. 

 
Oil Falls As Saudis Fully Restore Output

U.S. benchmark oil prices end lower for a fifth straight session -- the longest streak of declines since Nov. 13, 2018 when it fell for 12 straight sessions. 

 
Venezuela Creditor Cleared to Resume Citgo Seizure Efforts

A U.S. appeals court is letting one of Venezuela's creditors resume its efforts to take control of Citgo Petroleum Corp., the South American nation's largest seizable asset in the U.S. 

 
Shale Boom Is Slowing Just When the World Needs Oil Most

The U.S. shale boom is slowing, as technology advances that helped unlock record amounts of oil and gas have begun to level off and productivity of even new wells begins to slow. 

 
Shell to Book Extra Well Write-Offs

Shell said it expects to report extra upstream well write-offs of between $250 million and $350 million in the third quarter. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Russian, Iraqi, Emirati Oil Producers Benefit as Saudis Recover From Attack

Russia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are among the handful of oil producers benefiting from the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil-processing facility, as Asian buyers seek alternatives to the kingdom's highest-quality crude. 

 
SEC Charges Clean-Fuel Tech Company, Former Chief Exec With Bribery

Westport Fuel Systems and former CEO Nancy Gougarty have agreed to pay a combined $4.1 million, regulator says. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls for Sixth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by six in the past week to 713, its lowest level since May 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. Ban of Cosco Tankers Rattles Oil Transport

Shipping brokers around the world are being swamped with calls from oil traders looking for replacement ships after the U.S. blacklisted dozens of tankers operated by a major Chinese tanker operator.

