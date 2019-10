Oil Falls to 7-Week Low as Stocks Tumble

U.S. benchmark oil prices end lower for a sixth straight session, dropping 0.8% to $53.62 a barrel, the lowest closing price since Aug. 8.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to increase by 1.2 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to remain unchanged in data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Gloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices

Crude oil has erased all of the rally that followed recent disruptions to Saudi Arabian output, underscoring how a darkening outlook for global growth continues to tamp down fuel prices.

Aramco Plans to Pay $75 Billion Yearly Dividend

Aramco is targeting nongovernment investors with plans to pay out a total annual dividend of $75 billion as the Saudi oil giant prepares for an IPO.

Venezuela Creditor Cleared to Resume Citgo Seizure Efforts

A U.S. appeals court is letting one of Venezuela's creditors resume its efforts to take control of Citgo Petroleum Corp., the South American nation's largest seizable asset in the U.S.

Shale Boom Is Slowing Just When the World Needs Oil Most

The U.S. shale boom is slowing, as technology advances that helped unlock record amounts of oil and gas have begun to level off and productivity of even new wells begins to slow.

Shell to Book Extra Well Write-Offs

Shell said it expects to report extra upstream well write-offs of between $250 million and $350 million in the third quarter.

Russian, Iraqi, Emirati Oil Producers Benefit as Saudis Recover From Attack

Russia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are among the handful of oil producers benefiting from the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil-processing facility, as Asian buyers seek alternatives to the kingdom's highest-quality crude.

SEC Charges Clean-Fuel Tech Company, Former Chief Exec With Bribery

Westport Fuel Systems and former CEO Nancy Gougarty have agreed to pay a combined $4.1 million, regulator says.