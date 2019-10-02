Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/02 04:24:52 am
53.98 USD   -0.20%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/01VALERO ENERGY : Reports Emissions at Texas City, Texas, Refinery
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Oil Falls to 7-Week Low as Stocks Tumble

U.S. benchmark oil prices end lower for a sixth straight session, dropping 0.8% to $53.62 a barrel, the lowest closing price since Aug. 8. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to increase by 1.2 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to remain unchanged in data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Gloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices

Crude oil has erased all of the rally that followed recent disruptions to Saudi Arabian output, underscoring how a darkening outlook for global growth continues to tamp down fuel prices. 

 
Aramco Plans to Pay $75 Billion Yearly Dividend

Aramco is targeting nongovernment investors with plans to pay out a total annual dividend of $75 billion as the Saudi oil giant prepares for an IPO. 

 
Venezuela Creditor Cleared to Resume Citgo Seizure Efforts

A U.S. appeals court is letting one of Venezuela's creditors resume its efforts to take control of Citgo Petroleum Corp., the South American nation's largest seizable asset in the U.S. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Shale Boom Is Slowing Just When the World Needs Oil Most

The U.S. shale boom is slowing, as technology advances that helped unlock record amounts of oil and gas have begun to level off and productivity of even new wells begins to slow. 

 
Shell to Book Extra Well Write-Offs

Shell said it expects to report extra upstream well write-offs of between $250 million and $350 million in the third quarter. 

 
Russian, Iraqi, Emirati Oil Producers Benefit as Saudis Recover From Attack

Russia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are among the handful of oil producers benefiting from the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil-processing facility, as Asian buyers seek alternatives to the kingdom's highest-quality crude. 

 
SEC Charges Clean-Fuel Tech Company, Former Chief Exec With Bribery

Westport Fuel Systems and former CEO Nancy Gougarty have agreed to pay a combined $4.1 million, regulator says.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/01VALERO ENERGY : Reports Emissions at Texas City, Texas, Refinery
DJ
10/01Gloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/01PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Emissions, Equipment Restart at Borger, Texas, Refinery
DJ
10/01Gloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices--2nd Update
DJ
10/01Gloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices--Update
DJ
10/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/01DOJ Closes Investigation Over Eni's Nigerian, Algerian Activities
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group