American Energy-Permian Basin Locks Down Out-of-Court Restructuring

Private-equity-backed American Energy-Permian Basin rounded up enough support from creditors to restructure about $2 billion in debt without resorting to bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Murray Energy Skips Loan Payments, Enters Forbearance With Lenders

Murray Energy has entered into a forbearance agreement with most of its lenders after skipping an interest payment, buying the embattled coal-mining company more time to strike a restructuring deal.

Oil Extends Losing Streak on Fears of Excess Supply

U.S. crude-oil prices slid for the seventh consecutive session, hitting a nearly two-month low after weekly inventory figures reignited worries about a supply glut.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased more than expected last week as refinery activity continued to slow down much more than forecast, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Analysts Expect 101 Bln Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data are expected to show inventories increased last week by 101 billion cubic feet -- a higher-than-normal amount for this time of year amid robust production that continues to outpace demand.

PG&E Creditors Intensify Demands for Competition on Bankruptcy Exit Terms

PG&E Corp. is facing rising dissatisfaction with its handling of massive fire damage claims in bankruptcy as another creditor group demanded the embattled utility relinquish control over repayment terms.

Gloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices

Crude oil has erased all of the rally that followed recent disruptions to Saudi Arabian output, underscoring how a darkening outlook for global growth continues to tamp down fuel prices.

Aramco Plans to Pay $75 Billion Yearly Dividend

Aramco is targeting nongovernment investors with plans to pay out a total annual dividend of $75 billion as the Saudi oil giant prepares for an IPO.

Venezuela Creditor Cleared to Resume Citgo Seizure Efforts

A U.S. appeals court is letting one of Venezuela's creditors resume its efforts to take control of Citgo Petroleum Corp., the South American nation's largest seizable asset in the U.S.