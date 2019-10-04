Oil Ends Lower for 8th Straight Session

Oil futures dropped on Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark suffering from an eighth straight daily decline and another finish at its lowest in two months, as worries over global demand persist.

Natural Gas Rises, Ending 12-Session Slide

Natural gas prices close 3.6% higher, putting an end to a 12-session streak of declines that goes down as the longest losing streak on record going back to 1990.

Bond Payments Are a Test of U.S. Stance on Citgo

After helping Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition take over Citgo Petroleum Corp., the Trump administration faces a key test in its approach toward the U.S.-based company.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

American Energy-Permian Basin Locks Down Out-of-Court Restructuring

Private-equity-backed American Energy-Permian Basin rounded up enough support from creditors to restructure about $2 billion in debt without resorting to bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Murray Energy Skips Loan Payments, Enters Forbearance With Lenders

Murray Energy has entered into a forbearance agreement with most of its lenders after skipping an interest payment, buying the embattled coal-mining company more time to strike a restructuring deal.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased more than expected last week as refinery activity continued to slow down much more than forecast, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

PG&E Creditors Intensify Demands for Competition on Bankruptcy Exit Terms

PG&E Corp. is facing rising dissatisfaction with its handling of massive fire damage claims in bankruptcy as another creditor group demanded the embattled utility relinquish control over repayment terms.

Gloomy Economic Outlook Takes Toll on Oil Prices

Crude oil has erased all of the rally that followed recent disruptions to Saudi Arabian output, underscoring how a darkening outlook for global growth continues to tamp down fuel prices.

Aramco Plans to Pay $75 Billion Yearly Dividend

Aramco is targeting nongovernment investors with plans to pay out a total annual dividend of $75 billion as the Saudi oil giant prepares for an IPO.