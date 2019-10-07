Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/07 01:14:09 am
52.81 USD   +0.34%
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/04Shell Discloses End of U.S. Bribery Probe Into Nigerian Oil Deal
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

10/07/2019 | 12:16am EDT
China Pulls Out of Giant Iranian Gas Project

State-owned China National Petroleum Corp. has pulled out of a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran, as escalating tensions threaten to sever Beijing's trade with Tehran, a key lifeline for the Islamic Republic. 

 
Coal Baron Robert Murray's Companies Edge Closer to the Brink

Robert Murray, the coal executive known for his outspoken advocacy of the industry and close ties to President Trump, could be on the brink of losing his companies as the power industry shifts away from coal to cheaper fuel sources. 

 
PG&E Agrees to Fix Troubled Unit That Violated Safety Rules

PG&E agreed to pay a penalty and fund a $60 million program to resolve accusations that its employees violated state law at least 170,000 times by falsifying records showing how workers handled requests to mark underground equipment prior to excavations. 

 
Trump Administration Revamps Ethanol Rules

The Trump administration outlined a plan to boost biofuel demand, aiming to ease Farm Belt frustrations over recent changes to federal policies affecting the production of ethanol. 

 
EP Energy Files Largest U.S. Energy Bankruptcy Since 2016

Houston-based oil-and-gas driller EP Energy filed for chapter 11 protection, hoping to survive a commodity slump by cutting $3.3 billion in debt under a proposed deal with Apollo Global Management LLC and Elliott Management Corp. 

 
BP Chief to Retire Next Year

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley will step down in February, after almost a decade steering the U.K.-based energy giant through the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon crisis. 

 
Oil Settles Higher, Snapping Losing Streak

Oil settled higher on Friday, with the U.S. crude benchmark snapping an eight-session string of losses, but energy demand concerns pushed prices down 5.5% for the week. 

 
Oil Shipping Costs Surge, Threatening U.S. Exports

Gains in oil prices that followed crippling attacks on Saudi Arabian production facilities last month proved short-lived, yet the expense of shipping crude across the ocean has continued to soar. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls for Seventh Consecutive Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 710, its lowest level since May 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Shell Discloses End of U.S. Bribery Probe Into Nigerian Oil Deal

The U.S. Department of Justice had closed an inquiry into oil giant Royal Dutch Shell's involvement in a deal for an offshore oil block in Nigeria that has been plagued by long-running allegations of corruption.

