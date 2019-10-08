PG&E May Cut Power for 600,000 Customers Due to Wildfire Risk

PG&E said it may shut off power for more than 600,000 customers across parts of 30 California counties in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires in those communities.

Blackhawk Delays Bankruptcy Exit Amid Drop in Coal Prices

Blackhawk Mining is getting an additional $35 million in bankruptcy financing after falling coal prices caused a revenue shortfall that has delayed the company's exit from chapter 11.

Oil Slips Ahead of US-China Trade Talks

U.S. benchmark oil prices reverse earlier gains to end the session just 0.1% lower as investors turn bearish ahead of U.S.-China trade talks later this week.

China Pulls Out of Giant Iranian Gas Project

State-owned China National Petroleum Corp. has pulled out of a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran, as escalating tensions threaten to sever Beijing's trade with Tehran, a key lifeline for the Islamic Republic.

Coal Baron Robert Murray's Companies Edge Closer to the Brink

Robert Murray, the coal executive known for his outspoken advocacy of the industry and close ties to President Trump, could be on the brink of losing his companies as the power industry shifts away from coal to cheaper fuel sources.

PG&E Agrees to Fix Troubled Unit That Violated Safety Rules

PG&E agreed to pay a penalty and fund a $60 million program to resolve accusations that its employees violated state law at least 170,000 times by falsifying records showing how workers handled requests to mark underground equipment prior to excavations.

Trump Administration Revamps Ethanol Rules

The Trump administration outlined a plan to boost biofuel demand, aiming to ease Farm Belt frustrations over recent changes to federal policies affecting the production of ethanol.

EP Energy Files Largest U.S. Energy Bankruptcy Since 2016

Houston-based oil-and-gas driller EP Energy filed for chapter 11 protection, hoping to survive a commodity slump by cutting $3.3 billion in debt under a proposed deal with Apollo Global Management LLC and Elliott Management Corp.

BP Chief to Retire Next Year

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley will step down in February, after almost a decade steering the U.K.-based energy giant through the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon crisis.