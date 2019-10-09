Aramco IPO Prospectus Due to Be Published Before Month-End

The Saudi state oil company could float 1% to 2% of its shares on its domestic exchange by late November or early December.

Oil Ends Slightly Lower as Expectations Fade for Progress in U.S.-China Trade Talks

Oil futures ended slightly lower Tuesday as optimism faded over prospects for progress in high-level U.S.-China trade talks set for later this week.

Natural-Gas Producers Hard Hit by Tanking Prices

Dragged down by a supply glut, U.S. natural-gas futures for November delivery recently suffered their longest losing streak since at least 1990, making pain for natural-gas investors and producers.

PG&E to Cut Power for Nearly 800,000 Customers Due to Wildfire Risk

PG&E said it would shut off power for nearly 800,000 customers across parts of 34 California counties in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires in those communities.

Oil Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles rose by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline inventories are expected to slip by 600,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Blackhawk Delays Bankruptcy Exit Amid Drop in Coal Prices

Blackhawk Mining is getting an additional $35 million in bankruptcy financing after falling coal prices caused a revenue shortfall that has delayed the company's exit from chapter 11.

China Pulls Out of Giant Iranian Gas Project

State-owned China National Petroleum Corp. has pulled out of a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran, as escalating tensions threaten to sever Beijing's trade with Tehran, a key lifeline for the Islamic Republic.

Coal Baron Robert Murray's Companies Edge Closer to the Brink

Robert Murray, the coal executive known for his outspoken advocacy of the industry and close ties to President Trump, could be on the brink of losing his companies as the power industry shifts away from coal to cheaper fuel sources.

PG&E Agrees to Fix Troubled Unit That Violated Safety Rules

PG&E agreed to pay a penalty and fund a $60 million program to resolve accusations that its employees violated state law at least 170,000 times by falsifying records showing how workers handled requests to mark underground equipment prior to excavations.