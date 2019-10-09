Oil Pares Gains as Inventories Rise More Than Expected

U.S. benchmark oil prices pared earlier gains after a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude-oil inventories.

Oil Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles rose by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline inventories are expected to slip by 600,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Millions in California Begin Losing Power as PG&E Tries to Avoid Wildfire

PG&E Corp. began cutting power to nearly a million households and businesses across California early Wednesday, in an unprecedented move to help lower the region's wildfire threat in the face of the kind of windstorm that previously fueled disastrous infernos.

Saudi Aramco May Restore Capacity Earlier Than Planned

Saudi Arabian Oil may restore its production capacity earlier than planned following the attacks last month on one of its oil facilities, and its chief executive insisted plans to list the company had not been affected.

EDF Raises Flamanville Costs Estimate

EDF has adjusted the schedule for repairs at the Flamanville nuclear power plant and said costs will increase by EUR1.5 billion.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Aramco IPO Prospectus Due to Be Published Before Month-End

The Saudi state oil company could float 1% to 2% of its shares on its domestic exchange by late November or early December.

Natural-Gas Producers Hard Hit by Tanking Prices

Dragged down by a supply glut, U.S. natural-gas futures for November delivery recently suffered their longest losing streak since at least 1990, making pain for natural-gas investors and producers.

Blackhawk Delays Bankruptcy Exit Amid Drop in Coal Prices

Blackhawk Mining is getting an additional $35 million in bankruptcy financing after falling coal prices caused a revenue shortfall that has delayed the company's exit from chapter 11.

China Pulls Out of Giant Iranian Gas Project

State-owned China National Petroleum Corp. has pulled out of a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran, as escalating tensions threaten to sever Beijing's trade with Tehran, a key lifeline for the Islamic Republic.