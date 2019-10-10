PG&E Shares Slide as Judge Permits Rival Bankruptcy Plan

Shares of PG&E Corp. plummeted after a judge cleared the way for a rival bankruptcy plan that could nearly wipe out the utility's shareholders.

Bankers Set To Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s investment bankers could deliver as soon as Friday a recommended valuation of the state-owned energy giant's IPO below the $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Oil Climbs After OPEC Cuts Demand Growth, Nods to Future Action

U.S. oil prices ended the session 1.8% higher after OPEC Secretary General Barkindo said the group is willing to consider deeper cuts to production to ensure a tight global market when it meets in December.

Natural Gas Sheds Gains On Large Storage Rise

Natural gas prices give up nearly all of their earlier gains after the EIA reported a storage rise that was above forecasts.

OPEC, Allies Consider Deeper Output Cuts Amid Signs of Weaker Demand

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are considering deeper oil output cuts ahead of their December meeting, as producers confront a global crude glut and signs of weakening demand.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

PG&E's Bankruptcy Judge Opens the Door to Rival Chapter 11 Exit Plan

The decision clears the way for a rival chapter 11 plan from Elliott Management and other bondholders that are allied with victims of wildfires that drove PG&E to bankruptcy.

Andreessen Horowitz Leads $300 Million Investment in RigUp

RigUp, which operates a marketplace for contract workers in the energy sector, surged to a $1.9 billion valuation with a new infusion of capital, according to a person familiar with the situation.

PG&E Cuts Power in California, Affecting Millions

PG&E began cutting power to about 700,000 households and businesses across California in an unprecedented move to lower the threat of wildfires in the face of the kind of windstorm that previously fueled deadly infernos and propelled the utility into bankruptcy court.

Saudi Aramco May Restore Capacity Earlier Than Planned

Saudi Arabian Oil may restore its production capacity earlier than planned following the attacks last month on one of its oil facilities, and its chief executive insisted plans to list the company had not been affected.