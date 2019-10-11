Iranian Tanker Hit by Explosion Off Saudi Coast, State Media Says

Explosions hit an Iranian tanker near the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah, Iran's state news agency said, sending oil prices higher.

PG&E Shares Slide as Judge Permits Rival Bankruptcy Plan

PG&E shares plummeted after a judge cleared the way for a rival bankruptcy plan that could nearly wipe out the utility's shareholders.

EPA Imposes Tougher Reporting Rules for Lead in Water

The Environmental Protection Agency said it would impose tougher requirements on water utilities to better alert the public to threats of lead contamination in water supplies.

Bankers Set to Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s investment bankers could deliver as soon as Friday a recommended valuation of the state-owned energy giant's IPO below the $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Oil Climbs After OPEC Cuts Demand Growth, Nods to Future Action

U.S. oil prices ended the session 1.8% higher after OPEC Secretary General Barkindo said the group is willing to consider deeper cuts to production to ensure a tight global market when it meets in December.

Oil-Dri 4Q Profit, Net Sales Rise

Oil-Dri Corp. of America said fourth-quarter profit climbed 41% due to strong sales across most of its business units, even as the company faces challenges caused by market conditions and increased costs of goods.

Creditors Push EdgeMarc Energy Toward Chapter 7 Liquidation

The bankruptcy of fracker EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC is likely heading toward a quick end amid a standoff with Energy Transfer LP over the blame for a pipeline explosion that hobbled the business.

Natural Gas Sheds Gains On Large Storage Rise

Natural gas prices give up nearly all of their earlier gains after the EIA reported a storage rise that was above forecasts.

OPEC, Allies Consider Deeper Output Cuts Amid Signs of Weaker Demand

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are considering deeper oil output cuts ahead of their December meeting, as producers confront a global crude glut and signs of weakening demand.

