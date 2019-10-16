Log in
10/16/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Prices Decline as Demand Worries Persist

Oil prices settled lower Tuesday as a lower economic growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund and weak data out of China fuel worries over energy demand. 

 
Peabody to Close Coal Mine Amid Price Drop

The coal producer said it plans to shutter the Wildcat Hills Mine in Saline County, Ill. due to "uneconomic mining conditions." 

 
FirstEnergy Solutions' Restructuring Plan Gets Bankruptcy Court Approval

The judge presiding over FirstEnergy Solutions' bankruptcy said he would approve the power producer's restructuring terms, helping to clear the way for the Ohio company to wrap up the chapter 11 by year-end. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
California Governor Calls for Refunds From PG&E After Blackouts

California state officials lambasted PG&E for its handling of last week's planned power shutdown, with a regulator ordering corrective action and Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for rebates to customers. 

 
Rouhani Says Iran Has Evidence Tanker Was Hit by Rockets

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran had evidence that the Iranian tanker damaged in the Red Sea was attacked with rockets fired from a boat. But he stopped short of blaming anyone. 

 
Turkey Explores for Natural Gas Off the Coast of Cyprus, Raising Tensions

As Turkey pursues a military offensive in Syria, it is also flexing its muscles in Europe's backyard: off the coast of Cyprus. There, Turkey started new offshore natural-gas-drilling activities last week, prompting a European Union decision to draw up sanctions. 

 
'I'm Out': PG&E Blackouts Stagger Californians

PG&E power cut may be just the beginning for beleaguered state, as utilities struggle to cope with wildfires. 

 
Oil and Gas Companies Turn to AI to Cut Costs

Artificial intelligence helps predict equipment glitches, manage workers and increase output. 

 
Coal Bankruptcies Pile Up as Utilities Embrace Gas, Renewables

More than half a dozen large U.S. coal companies have filed for bankruptcy in the past year, a signal that the one-time king of American energy is fading as it faces competition from cheap natural gas and renewable-energy sources.

