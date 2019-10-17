Leader of Mexico's Powerful Oil-Workers' Union Resigns

The longtime leader of Mexico's oil-workers' union resigned Wednesday amid mounting corruption allegations.

Oil Rises as U.S.-Iran Tensions Simmer

U.S. benchmark oil prices end the session 1% higher as U.S.-Iran tensions continue to simmer after a Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabia oil facilities that has been blamed on Iran.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to rise by 2.3 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.2 million barrels in data from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Energy Stocks Fall Faster Than Oil

Shares of exploration-and-production companies, along with oil-field-service firms, have dropped even more than crude prices this year.

Analysts Expect 107 Bln Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data is expected to show inventories increased by 107 billion cubic feet last week -- much higher than normal for this time of year due to record-high production.

Murray Energy and Lenders Extend Forbearance Period

Murray Energy said it has reached an agreement with lenders to extend a forbearance pact to Oct. 28 as talks continue on the terms of a restructuring deal.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Peabody to Close Coal Mine Amid Price Drop

The coal producer said it plans to shutter the Wildcat Hills Mine in Saline County, Ill. due to "uneconomic mining conditions."

FirstEnergy Solutions' Restructuring Plan Gets Bankruptcy Court Approval

The judge presiding over FirstEnergy Solutions' bankruptcy said he would approve the power producer's restructuring terms, helping to clear the way for the Ohio company to wrap up the chapter 11 by year-end.

California Governor Calls for Refunds From PG&E After Blackouts

California state officials lambasted PG&E for its handling of last week's planned power shutdown, with a regulator ordering corrective action and Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for rebates to customers.