Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Saudi Aramco Delays IPO

Saudi Aramco has postponed the launch of what is expected to be the world's largest initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Oil Pares Declines Despite Big U.S. Supply Rise

Oil prices reduced earlier declines and are now only slightly lower despite a mostly bearish weekly EIA report. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Much More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 9.3 million barrels last week - and are now 2% above the five-year average for this time of year - as refinery activity continued to slow down. 

 
Legal Troubles at Exelon Weigh on Utilities Stocks

The U.S. nuclear industry has struggled in recent years with competition from cheap natural gas-fired power plants. 

 
Surging Crude Inventories Add to Mixed Oil-Market Signals

Oil-market analysts are struggling to discern whether a recent rise in crude inventories is signaling excess supply ahead or is a result of lower refining activity, adding to the complicated signals buffeting prices. 

 
U.S., Saudis Heighten Security After Attacks on Oil Industry

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have stepped up efforts to protect oil production, holding talks on connecting Saudi missile defenses to U.S. systems and investigating new antidrone technologies, after an attack knocked out half of the country's crude production. 

 
Saudi Exchange Readies Aramco IPO. Investors Raise Concerns.

Saudi Arabia's stock market has transformed itself by opening to international investors. But as it prepares to host the world's biggest initial public offering, concerns remain about market transparency and how heavily the government intervenes in Saudi shares. 

 
Natural Gas Climbs Despite Storage Rise

Natural gas prices ended higher despite another bearish storage report that show total inventories above the five-year average for the first time in two years. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Energy Stocks Fall Faster Than Oil

Shares of exploration-and-production companies, along with oil-field-service firms, have dropped even more than crude prices this year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXELON CORPORATION -1.89% 44.06 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.42% 59.88 Delayed Quote.9.34%
WTI 2.31% 54.01 Delayed Quote.17.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:44pMARATHON PETROLEUM : Reports Flaring at Martinez Refinery in California
DJ
03:41pSchlumberger 3Q Revenue Likely to Be Around Last Year's -- Earnings Preview
DJ
03:21pSurging Crude Inventories Add to Mixed Oil-Market Signals
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:15pSurging Crude Inventories Add to Mixed Oil-Market Signals
DJ
11:39aOil Pares Declines Despite Big US Supply Rise -- Market Talk
DJ
11:33aU.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rise Much More Than Expected
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group