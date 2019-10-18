Rick Perry to Step Down as Energy Secretary

Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced his resignation amid growing scrutiny of his role in the president's interactions with Ukraine, including a subpoena from the House impeachment inquiry.

Bondholders Take Aim at PG&E's $11 Billion Wildfire Insurance Deal

Creditors of PG&E Corp. attacked a proposed $11 billion settlement of insurance claims surrounding California wildfires, saying it would give the bankrupt utility too much control over the restructuring process.

Saudi Aramco Delays Launch of World's Largest IPO

Saudi Aramco has postponed the launch of its initial public offering, the latest setback for what would be the world's largest-ever stock market listing.

Oil Pares Declines Despite Big U.S. Supply Rise

Oil prices reduced earlier declines and are now only slightly lower despite a mostly bearish weekly EIA report.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Much More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 9.3 million barrels last week - and are now 2% above the five-year average for this time of year - as refinery activity continued to slow down.

Legal Troubles at Exelon Weigh on Utilities Stocks

The U.S. nuclear industry has struggled in recent years with competition from cheap natural gas-fired power plants.

Surging Crude Inventories Add to Mixed Oil-Market Signals

Oil-market analysts are struggling to discern whether a recent rise in crude inventories is signaling excess supply ahead or is a result of lower refining activity, adding to the complicated signals buffeting prices.

U.S., Saudis Heighten Security After Attacks on Oil Industry

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have stepped up efforts to protect oil production, holding talks on connecting Saudi missile defenses to U.S. systems and investigating new antidrone technologies, after an attack knocked out half of the country's crude production.

Saudi Exchange Readies Aramco IPO. Investors Raise Concerns.

Saudi Arabia's stock market has transformed itself by opening to international investors. But as it prepares to host the world's biggest initial public offering, concerns remain about market transparency and how heavily the government intervenes in Saudi shares.

Natural Gas Climbs Despite Storage Rise

Natural gas prices ended higher despite another bearish storage report that show total inventories above the five-year average for the first time in two years.