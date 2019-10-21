Oil Prices Set to Climb? Investors Aren't Betting on It

Bets on rising U.S. oil prices have hit a nine-month low, underscoring investors' concerns that a slowing economy will dent demand for crude at a time when the world is awash in oil.

Frackers Float 'Shale Bonds' as Traditional Investors Flee

Desperate for cash, shale companies are trying to court investors with a new and potentially risky financial instrument that resembles mortgage bonds.

PG&E Says It Could Impose Blackouts in California for a Decade

PG&E's chief executive said it could take as long as 10 years for the company to improve its electric system enough to significantly diminish the need to pull the plug on customers to reduce the risk of sparking fires.

Oil Falls to End Week Lower

Oil futures fell modestly on Friday to post a loss for the week, as data from China showing slower economic growth fed worries about weaker demand.

Petrobras CEO Sees Auction of Pre-Salt Oil Blocks as Key to Growth

The Brazilian government's auction next month of exploration blocks in the country's rich pre-salt offshore oil fields is fundamental to Petróleo Brasileiro's plans for growth, CEO Roberto Castello Branco said.

Aramco Bets Post-Attack Earnings Can Boost Delayed IPO's Valuation

Saudi Aramco is awaiting third-quarter earnings figures to better sell its planned initial public offering to investors and boost the firm's valuation closer to Crown Prince Mohammed's goal of $2 trillion.

Trump Picks Rick Perry's Deputy to Head Energy Department

President Trump was scheduled to meet with Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette Friday to discuss having him succeed departing Secretary Rick Perry, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises for Second Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 713, the second week it increased after seven weeks of declines, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Schlumberger's Overseas Segments Drive Revenue Growth

Oil-field-services company Schlumberger Ltd. reported a surprising increase in revenue for the latest quarter, driven by growth in markets outside North America.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.