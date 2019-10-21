Log in
WTI       

WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

10/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Oil Slips Again on Demand Worries

Brent crude and WTI futures are down, extending shallow early-day losses on an otherwise quiet day for markets. 

 
Exxon's Climate-Change Accounting Goes on Trial

The trial, which begins Tuesday in state court in Manhattan, is the culmination of a sprawling investigation that spanned four years and three New York attorneys general. 

 
Prospect of President Warren Spooks Energy Investors

Of all the market-moving tweets these days, one in particular from Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren is sending shivers through the oil industry. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Prices Set to Climb? Investors Aren't Betting on It

Bets on rising U.S. oil prices have hit a nine-month low, underscoring investors' concerns that a slowing economy will dent demand for crude at a time when the world is awash in oil. 

 
Frackers Float 'Shale Bonds' as Traditional Investors Flee

Desperate for cash, shale companies are trying to court investors with a new and potentially risky financial instrument that resembles mortgage bonds. 

 
PG&E Says It Could Impose Blackouts in California for a Decade

PG&E's chief executive said it could take as long as 10 years for the company to improve its electric system enough to significantly diminish the need to pull the plug on customers to reduce the risk of sparking fires. 

 
Petrobras CEO Sees Auction of Pre-Salt Oil Blocks as Key to Growth

The Brazilian government's auction next month of exploration blocks in the country's rich pre-salt offshore oil fields is fundamental to Petróleo Brasileiro's plans for growth, CEO Roberto Castello Branco said. 

 
Aramco Bets Post-Attack Earnings Can Boost Delayed IPO's Valuation

Saudi Aramco is awaiting third-quarter earnings figures to better sell its planned initial public offering to investors and boost the firm's valuation closer to Crown Prince Mohammed's goal of $2 trillion. 

 
Trump Picks Rick Perry's Deputy to Head Energy Department

President Trump was scheduled to meet with Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette Friday to discuss having him succeed departing Secretary Rick Perry, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

