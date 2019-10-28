PG&E Power Lines Remain Risky to California, Even During Blackouts

The failure of a PG&E power line minutes before a wildfire broke out in California's wine country starkly shows how the company's electric system continues to pose risks to the safety of millions of residents.

Oil Prices Inch Higher, Up Over 5% on Week

Oil futures inched higher on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices settling more than 5% higher for the week, as news of progress on part of a U.S.-China trade deal eased concerns over a slowdown in economic growth and energy demand.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 17

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell sharply in the past week, after a two-week respite last week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

California Blackouts Force Businesses to Tally Their Losses

PG&E's shutdowns to prevent wildfires are squeezing small businesses in the state that lack the resources and flexibility of large chain stores, many of which are running backup power supplies during the outages.

Saudi-Backed Yemeni Government, Separatists Sign Power-Sharing Deal

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government has signed a power-sharing deal with a local group seeking a separate state in the south, an agreement designed to keep the country from fracturing and pave the way for broader talks to end its five-year-old war.

U.S. Gives Venezuela's Citgo Temporary Shield From Creditors

The Trump administration extended a temporary shield over Venezuela's Citgo Petroleum Corp. ahead of a looming debt payment, protecting the Houston-based crude refiner from potential seizure by creditors for three months.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil surprisingly fell by 1.7 million barrels in the latest week, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also declined, government data showed.

Equinor Weighed Down By Impairments

Equinor swung to a third-quarter net loss as it posted extensive impairments and provisions while also being hit by lower prices and production.

Rising California Gasoline Prices Highlight Growing Divide in U.S.

Regional differences in taxes, environmental rules and access to energy infrastructure can translate into large seasonal swings in gasoline prices. Prices have surged this fall in California and other West Coast states.