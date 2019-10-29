Marathon Petroleum Plans to Spin Off Gas Stations, May Shake Up Leaders

Marathon Petroleum is preparing to spin off its gas-station chain and considering shaking up its executive leadership to appease activist shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

PG&E Pain Spreads to Utility's Bonds

PG&E's bond and stock prices dropped sharply amid mounting concerns about the bankrupt electric utility's potential liability related to the Kincade Fire burning in Northern California.

Oil Falls on Demand Fears, Ending Four-Day Rally

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended 1.5% lower, marking the first decline in five sessions as investors renew concerns of shrinking global demand growth.

Tens of Thousands Flee Los Angeles Blaze

Tens of thousands of residents evacuated as a fire spread swiftly through the city and utility companies planned another week of widespread blackouts with more strong, dangerous winds forecast.

Former Alstom Executive Challenges Reach of U.S. Foreign Bribery Law

A former Alstom executive mounted a direct challenge to the long reach of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act on Monday, the first day of a trial in a case that has raised legal questions about who is subject to the foreign bribery law.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Sasol Halts Dividend as Profit Slides

Sasol said it won't be paying a final dividend for 2019 as it reported a 45% fall in annual profits, although headline earnings rose to ZAR18.94 billion.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 17

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell sharply in the past week, after a two-week respite last week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Saudi-Backed Yemeni Government, Separatists Sign Power-Sharing Deal

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government has signed a power-sharing deal with a local group seeking a separate state in the south, an agreement designed to keep the country from fracturing and pave the way for broader talks to end its five-year-old war.

U.S. Gives Venezuela's Citgo Temporary Shield From Creditors

The Trump administration extended a temporary shield over Venezuela's Citgo Petroleum Corp. ahead of a looming debt payment, protecting the Houston-based crude refiner from potential seizure by creditors for three months.