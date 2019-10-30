News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Venezuelan Opposition Files Lawsuit Attacking Citgo-Backed Bonds

Venezuela's opposition government escalated its efforts to protect Citgo Petroleum Corp. from seizure, seeking a U.S. court order erasing bondholders' collateral rights over the state-owned refiner and invalidating $1.7 billion in debt.

Aramco To Launch IPO Process Nov. 3, List Shares in December

Aramco is set to launch its long-delayed initial public offering this weekend and aims to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December.

Shale Support Nets Bankruptcy Plan Approval

A bankruptcy judge signed off on a restructuring plan covering Shale Support Global Holdings that hands ownership of the frac-sand supplier to Benefit Street Partners.

Oil Falls On Expected Rise In U.S. Inventories

Oil prices ended the session 0.5% lower as investors awaited what is expected to be a bearish weekly rise in U.S. crude-oil inventories.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to increase by 800,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 2.1 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Murray Energy Files for Bankruptcy, Casualty of Coal's Decline

The eighth coal company to collapse into bankruptcy over the past year, Murray Energy marks the latest casualty stemming from a decline in demand for coal and competition from cheaper fuels.

Natural-Gas Prices Jump as Producers Promise Restraint

The producers that have glutted the market with cheap shale gas are finally relenting, dialing back drilling plans and pledging restraint after years of depressed prices battered their growth-centric business models.

BP Swings to Loss on Weaker Oil Prices, Repair Costs

BP swung to a loss for the third quarter on a divestment-related charge and lower earnings in its exploration and production business.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

California Fights to Contain Fires Before Winds Pick Back Up

California firefighters raced to battle multiple blazes across the state ahead of a shift in conditions that will once again whip up strong, dry winds and fan flames, as utility companies planned more blackouts.