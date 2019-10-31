PG&E Isn't Alone in Facing Liability Risk Over California Fires

PG&E isn't the only California utility facing liability risks because of fires sparked by its equipment, as disclosures this week by two of the state's other top utilities show.

Murray Energy Beats Challenge to $200 Million Bankruptcy Loan

The judge overseeing Murray Energy's bankruptcy gave the coal mining company access to a $200 million lifeline while acknowledging the financing provides lenders with "very rich" fees and interest payments.

Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial

The oil company's former CEO says it didn't deceive investors about its accounting methods.

Oil Falls For Third Day On Bearish US. Data

U.S. oil prices ended the session 0.9% lower at $55.06/bbl., marking a third-straight decline after EIA reports U.S. crude-oil stockpiles rose 5.7M bbls last week, topping forecasts in a WSJ survey.

Russia's Gas Pipeline to Germany Clears Major Hurdle

Russia cleared a large hurdle in building a gas pipeline to Germany that President Trump has fiercely opposed after Denmark granted the final construction permits.

Crude-Oil Inventories Climb More Than Forecast

U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels last week, much more than the 800,000-barrel rise analysts expected, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, government data showed.

Analysts Expect 86 Billion Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories increased last week by 86 billion cubic feet -- an amount higher than normal for this time of year because of record-high production.

Energy Transfer Blames EdgeMarc Creditors for Failed Bankruptcy Auction

Pipeline giant Energy Transfer LP is blaming fracker EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC and its creditors for a failed auction of Pennsylvania natural gas drill sites left stranded by an explosion.

Bankruptcies Pressure Pension, Health Benefits for Coal Miners

A pension fund covering about 90,000 coal workers and their families is on the brink of insolvency while hundreds of these miners also face losing medical benefits, part of mounting financial stress on the larger safety net meant to protect sick or out-of-work miners.

Malware Detected at India's Largest Nuclear Power Plant

India's state-run nuclear power producer said malware was discovered on a computer at its largest facility earlier this year but the computer wasn't connected to the plant's operations, which it said were unaffected.