White House Backing Off Proposed Fuel-Efficiency Freeze

The Trump administration is backing away from a plan to freeze tailpipe-emissions targets for new vehicles through 2025, say people familiar with the process.

Oil Prices Fall to Lowest Finish in Over a Week

Oil futures declined Thursday to settle at their lowest in over a week, with U.S. prices down a fourth session in a row but holding on to a modest gain for the month.

Natural Gas Extends Losses After Storage Data

Natural-gas prices settled lower after government data showed a slightly larger-than-expected build in weekly inventories.

Shell Casts Doubt on Investor Pledge Amid Weaker Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell said it may have to slow down a share-buyback commitment it made to investors after a big natural gas deal-the latest sign of pressure on Big Oil amid lower crude and gas prices.

Marathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations

The chief executive of fuel maker Marathon Petroleum is stepping down and the company is spinning off its gas-station chain to placate activist investors.

Emerge Energy Spars with Unsecured Creditors Over Company's Worth

Bankrupt fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services is sparring with the committee representing its unsecured creditors over the value the company's assets.

New Fires Spark in Southern California as Strong Winds Continue

Swiftly spreading fires broke out in Southern California, sending hillsides and homes up in flames, as the region faced another day of aggressive fire conditions fueled by strong winds and low humidity.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires at 4:20 ET, 12:20 ET and 16:50 ET.

PG&E Isn't Alone in Facing Liability Risk Over California Fires

PG&E isn't the only California utility facing liability risks because of fires sparked by its equipment, as disclosures this week by two of the state's other top utilities show.

Murray Energy Beats Challenge to $200 Million Bankruptcy Loan

The judge overseeing Murray Energy's bankruptcy gave the coal mining company access to a $200 million lifeline while acknowledging the financing provides lenders with "very rich" fees and interest payments.