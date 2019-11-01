Log in
11/01/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Oil Calm After Thursday Selling

Oil prices stabilized in Europe after Thursday's selling that DNB Markets put down to bearish sentiment over trade talks and EIA data showing weak U.S. demand and surging production. Upbeat Chinese manufacturing data have mitigated some of the damage. 

 
White House Backing Off Proposed Fuel-Efficiency Freeze

The Trump administration is backing away from a plan to freeze tailpipe-emissions targets for new vehicles through 2025, say people familiar with the process. 

 
Shell Casts Doubt on Investor Pledge Amid Weaker Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell said it may have to slow down a share-buyback commitment it made to investors after a big natural gas deal-the latest sign of pressure on Big Oil amid lower crude and gas prices. 

 
Marathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations

The chief executive of fuel maker Marathon Petroleum is stepping down and the company is spinning off its gas-station chain to placate activist investors. 

 
Emerge Energy Spars with Unsecured Creditors Over Company's Worth

Bankrupt fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services is sparring with the committee representing its unsecured creditors over the value the company's assets. 

 
New Fires Spark in Southern California as Strong Winds Continue

Swiftly spreading fires broke out in Southern California, sending hillsides and homes up in flames, as the region faced another day of aggressive fire conditions fueled by strong winds and low humidity. 

 
PG&E Isn't Alone in Facing Liability Risk Over California Fires

PG&E isn't the only California utility facing liability risks because of fires sparked by its equipment, as disclosures this week by two of the state's other top utilities show. 

 
Murray Energy Beats Challenge to $200 Million Bankruptcy Loan

The judge overseeing Murray Energy's bankruptcy gave the coal mining company access to a $200 million lifeline while acknowledging the financing provides lenders with "very rich" fees and interest payments. 

 
Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial

The oil company's former CEO says it didn't deceive investors about its accounting methods. 

 
Russia's Gas Pipeline to Germany Clears Major Hurdle

Russia cleared a large hurdle in building a gas pipeline to Germany that President Trump has fiercely opposed after Denmark granted the final construction permits.

