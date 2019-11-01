News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Rises on Strong Jobs Report

Oil prices rose after a strong October jobs report helped reassure investors about the pace of U.S. economic growth.

Exxon Mobil Reports Lower Profit, Revenue

Exxon Mobil's profit fell in the latest quarter as weaker global oil and gas prices offset production growth.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Five From Last Week to 691 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 691, the lowest level since April 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes

California Resources Reverses Bond Slide With Earnings Beat

California Resources Corp. shares and bonds rallied after it unexpectedly disclosed quarterly results on Thursday night, several days before initially planned, according to investors tracking the company.

Key Energy Skips Interest Payment, Hires Advisers to Restructure Debt

Key Energy Services said Thursday that the oil-field-services provider missed a recent interest payment and has engaged Moelis & Co. and Sullivan & Cromwell as financial and legal advisers, marking the latest credit default in the troubled U.S. energy extraction sector.

White House Backing Off Proposed Fuel-Efficiency Freeze

The Trump administration is backing away from a plan to freeze tailpipe-emissions targets for new vehicles through 2025, say people familiar with the process.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Shell Casts Doubt on Investor Pledge Amid Weaker Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell said it may have to slow down a share-buyback commitment it made to investors after a big natural gas deal-the latest sign of pressure on Big Oil amid lower crude and gas prices.

Marathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations

The chief executive of fuel maker Marathon Petroleum is stepping down and the company is spinning off its gas-station chain to placate activist investors.

Emerge Energy Spars with Unsecured Creditors Over Company's Worth

Bankrupt fracking-sand supplier Emerge Energy Services is sparring with the committee representing its unsecured creditors over the value the company's assets.