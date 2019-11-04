Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/04/2019 | 12:16am EST
Saudi Aramco Launches Long-Awaited IPO

State oil giant Aramco officially launched its much-delayed initial public offering, setting in motion what is expected to be the world's largest share sale, even as questions remain over the company's value. 

 
Crude Exporters Prepare for Sustained High Shipping Costs

The freight-rate roller coaster that was triggered by geopolitical events in September may have leveled off, but fundamentals in the shipping industry are only getting tougher for the energy sector and will likely keep tanker costs high well into 2020. 

 
Orion Energy Seeks $900 Million for New Debt Fund

Orion Energy Partners is seeking $900 million for a new fund dedicated to debt investments in the energy industry less than two years after closing its previous capital pool. 

 
Oil Rises on Strong Jobs Report

Oil prices rose after a strong October jobs report helped reassure investors about the pace of U.S. economic growth. 

 
Exxon Mobil Reports Lower Profit, Revenue

Exxon Mobil's profit fell in the latest quarter as weaker global oil and gas prices offset production growth. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Five From Last Week to 691 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 691, the lowest level since April 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes 

 
California Resources Reverses Bond Slide With Earnings Beat

California Resources Corp. shares and bonds rallied after it unexpectedly disclosed quarterly results on Thursday night, several days before initially planned, according to investors tracking the company. 

 
Key Energy Skips Interest Payment, Hires Advisers to Restructure Debt

Key Energy Services said Thursday that the oil-field-services provider missed a recent interest payment and has engaged Moelis & Co. and Sullivan & Cromwell as financial and legal advisers, marking the latest credit default in the troubled U.S. energy extraction sector. 

 
White House Backing Off Proposed Fuel-Efficiency Freeze

The Trump administration is backing away from a plan to freeze tailpipe-emissions targets for new vehicles through 2025, say people familiar with the process. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 2.34% 21.9 Delayed Quote.1.86%
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION 50.09% 8.39 Delayed Quote.-50.76%
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.75% 1.335 End-of-day quote.33.84%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 3.00% 69.6 Delayed Quote.2.07%
KEY ENERGY SERVICES, INC. -60.31% 0.4736 Delayed Quote.-77.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 61.32 Delayed Quote.8.46%
MOELIS & COMPANY -1.40% 35.18 Delayed Quote.2.33%
WTI -0.59% 55.85 Delayed Quote.19.07%
