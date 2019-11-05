Log in
WTI       

WTI
11/05
56.59 USD   +0.07%
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

11/05/2019
U.S. Starts Process to Exit Paris Climate Agreement

The U.S. has officially started the process of exiting the Paris climate agreement, citing the unfair economic burden posed on American workers and businesses, according to the State Department. 

 
PG&E Unveils Revised Bankruptcy Insurance Settlement

Insurance companies and investors with billions of dollars riding on the outcome of PG&E Corp.'s bankruptcy have reworked provisions of an $11 billion settlement, spelling out the consequences if California's largest utility becomes insolvent. 

 
Nymex Crude Settles Slightly Higher on US-China Trade Hopes

U.S. oil prices ended slightly higher after encouraging comments by U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross on U.S.-China trade negotiations. 

 
Natural Gas Soars on Cold-Weather Forecasts

Cold-weather forecasts across much of the U.S. are extending a rally in natural-gas prices, the latest example of shifting temperatures wrong-footing investors in the volatile commodity market. 

 
Coal Plants Would Get More Flexibility on Waste in EPA Proposal

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed easing 2015 rules for disposing of coal ash and wastewater from coal-fired power plants. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Saudi Aramco Launches Long-Awaited IPO

State oil giant Aramco officially launched its much-delayed initial public offering, setting in motion what is expected to be the world's largest share sale, even as questions remain over the company's value. 

 
Crude Exporters Prepare for Sustained High Shipping Costs

The freight-rate roller coaster that was triggered by geopolitical events in September may have leveled off, but fundamentals in the shipping industry are only getting tougher for the energy sector and will likely keep tanker costs high well into 2020. 

 
Japanese Princeling's Goal to Ditch Coal Hits a Snag: He's Environment Minister Now

Shinjiro Koizumi, Japan's recently appointed environment minister, is being tested as he attempts to wean the nation from its dependence on coal power. 

 
Developing Wind Farm in New York Is No Breeze

New York has set some of the most ambitious clean-energy goals in the world. But one sector it is banking on-developing wind farms in upstate areas-has seen roadblocks to development.

