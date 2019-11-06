Canadian Crude Prices Hit by Keystone Pipeline Shutdown

The price of Western Canadian Select crude oil is reeling as Canadian oil producers struggle with the continuing shutdown of TC Energy's Keystone pipeline.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to increase by 1.4 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.7 million barrels in data from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Oil Hits Six-Week High On Improved Outlook

U.S. benchmark oil prices end 1.2% higher as solid U.S. equities and a generally-improved outlook on the global economy boosts investors' hopes for stronger oil demand into 2020.

Chesapeake Warns On Risk to Business From Sagging Oil Prices

Chesapeake Energy Corp. said it may be unable to stay in business if oil and natural gas prices remain depressed, underscoring the challenges faced by drillers still trying to regain their footing from when commodity prices collapsed in 2014 and 2015.

In Major Nuclear Step, Iran to Resume Enrichment

Iran will start enriching uranium at an underground facility Wednesday, Tehran officials said, a significant step away from its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal that could raise pressure on Europe to take action.

California Mayors Join Campaign to Buy Out PG&E

The mayors of Oakland, Sacramento and more than a dozen other California municipalities are joining San Jose in a campaign to buy out the investor-owned PG&E and turn it into a giant customer-owned cooperative.

OPEC Forecasts Years of Oil Curbs Ahead

OPEC said it expects its oil supplies to fall continuously over the next five years, suggesting the cartel may need to keep cutting output to stabilize prices amid a bigger-than-expected U.S. production boom and sluggish oil demand.

Saudi Aramco: The Buyers Matter More Than the Price

As the book building starts for the initial public offering of oil-producer Saudi Aramco, it is tempting to fixate on the cash being raised and the gargantuan valuation. Investors should instead pay attention to who the shareholders are.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Starts Process to Exit Paris Climate Agreement

The U.S. has officially started the process of exiting the Paris climate agreement, citing the unfair economic burden posed on American workers and businesses, according to the State Department.