News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Iran Calls Red Sea Oil-Shipping Routes Unsafe

Iran has issued a warning to international shipping authorities that commercial routes in the Red Sea are unsafe, saying three of its tankers have been attacked off Saudi Arabia's coast in the past six months.

Oil Majors Skip Brazil's Offshore Oil Field Auction

A Wednesday Brazilian oil field auction didn't attract as much interest-or fees-as the country hoped at a difficult moment for oil production in the Americas

Oil Falls As U.S. Stockpiles Climb

U.S. oil prices move decidedly lower after a bearish EIA report on weekly U.S. oil inventories.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rise Well Above Forecasts

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose 7.9 million barrels, much more than expected last week, as refinery activity surprisingly slowed down, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Senators Push Bipartisan Fix to Coal Miners' Pensions

A dozen U.S. Senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are backing legislation to shore up a pension plan covering 92,000 retired coal miners that has been depleted during a brutal downturn in the coal industry.

Brazil Focuses Search for Origin of Mystery Oil Spill

Brazil is focusing its search for the origin of a massive oil spill that has stained hundreds of miles of the country's beaches to four Greece-based tanker operators and is asking Greek authorities to investigate the companies.

Trade Hopes Lift Copper and Oil

Prices of copper and oil are climbing alongside stocks, highlighting optimism that a possible U.S.-China trade deal could boost global growth.

The Trillion-Dollar Math of Aramco's IPO Doesn't Add Up

Valuing Saudi Aramco ahead of its planned IPO produces an unusually large range between $1 trillion and more than $2 trillion depending on what investors think they are buying.

Saudis to Press OPEC Members for Production Cuts Ahead of Aramco IPO

The effort is aimed at bolstering oil prices and reminding potential Aramco investors of Saudi Arabia's considerable sway within OPEC.

AES, Google to Accelerate Growth, Adoption of Clean Energy

AES said that it has formed a 10-year alliance with Alphabet's Google to develop and implement solutions to help AES's customers tap into clean energy.