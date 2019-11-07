Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/07 12:18:57 am
56.27 USD   -0.07%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/06Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
RE
News Summary 
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

0
11/07/2019 | 12:16am EST
Iran Calls Red Sea Oil-Shipping Routes Unsafe

Iran has issued a warning to international shipping authorities that commercial routes in the Red Sea are unsafe, saying three of its tankers have been attacked off Saudi Arabia's coast in the past six months. 

 
Oil Majors Skip Brazil's Offshore Oil Field Auction

A Wednesday Brazilian oil field auction didn't attract as much interest-or fees-as the country hoped at a difficult moment for oil production in the Americas 

 
Oil Falls As U.S. Stockpiles Climb

U.S. oil prices move decidedly lower after a bearish EIA report on weekly U.S. oil inventories. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rise Well Above Forecasts

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose 7.9 million barrels, much more than expected last week, as refinery activity surprisingly slowed down, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Senators Push Bipartisan Fix to Coal Miners' Pensions

A dozen U.S. Senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are backing legislation to shore up a pension plan covering 92,000 retired coal miners that has been depleted during a brutal downturn in the coal industry. 

 
Brazil Focuses Search for Origin of Mystery Oil Spill

Brazil is focusing its search for the origin of a massive oil spill that has stained hundreds of miles of the country's beaches to four Greece-based tanker operators and is asking Greek authorities to investigate the companies. 

 
Trade Hopes Lift Copper and Oil

Prices of copper and oil are climbing alongside stocks, highlighting optimism that a possible U.S.-China trade deal could boost global growth. 

 
The Trillion-Dollar Math of Aramco's IPO Doesn't Add Up

Valuing Saudi Aramco ahead of its planned IPO produces an unusually large range between $1 trillion and more than $2 trillion depending on what investors think they are buying. 

 
Saudis to Press OPEC Members for  Production Cuts Ahead of Aramco IPO

The effort is aimed at bolstering oil prices and reminding potential Aramco investors of Saudi Arabia's considerable sway within OPEC. 

 
AES, Google to Accelerate Growth, Adoption of Clean Energy

AES said that it has formed a 10-year alliance with Alphabet's Google to develop and implement solutions to help AES's customers tap into clean energy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AES CORPORATION (THE) 2.85% 17.68 Delayed Quote.22.27%
ALPHABET -0.03% 1291.01 Delayed Quote.23.55%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.01% 4.5157 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
LME COPPER CASH 0.57% 5913.5 End-of-day quote.1.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.13% 61.66 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI -0.04% 56.29 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
