Iran Makes Oil Discovery Almost as Big as U.S. Reserves

Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that a new giant oil field had been discovered in the country's south.

BHP Flags Projects to Lift Petroleum Output

BHP has flagged a number of projects that could boost its oil production and help the global miner meet an anticipated supply gap.

U.S. Oil's Growth Challenges Investors

The U.S. has become the world's leading oil producer. That isn't making it any easier on the companies doing the producing.

Aramco's Big Profit Slide Shows Scale of Risk Ahead of IPO

Saudi Aramco revealed a steep drop in profit related to attacks on its facilities in September that briefly halved its oil output, highlighting the risks to investors ahead of what could be the world's largest IPO.

PG&E Bankruptcy Protections Could Mean Less Money for Wildfire Victims

Chapter 11 rules give the giant California utility what amounts to a lid on compensation for the loss of life and property in wildfires linked to its equipment.

Crude Rally Fades on Chinese Oil Import Record

A nascent rally in oil prices fizzled after Chinese customs data showed the country imported more crude in October than ever before, despite the continuing trade friction with the U.S.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 7 From Last Week, Third Consecutive Weekly Decline -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by seven in the past week to 684, the lowest level since April 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

PG&E Plan to Pay Insurance Claims in Cash Hurts Bankruptcy Talks

An $11 billion settlement of insurance claims tied to PG&E Corp.'s alleged responsibility for California wildfires is emerging as an impediment to a potentially broader deal to end the utility's bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gas Producer Arsenal Energy Files for Second Bankruptcy This Year

For the second time this year, natural gas producer Arsenal Energy Holdings LLC has filed for bankruptcy, blaming falling prices, tightening lending standards and high transportation costs.

