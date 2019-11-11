Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/11 04:52:40 am
56.49 USD   -1.05%
04:34aLukoil 3Q Production Fell 0.7% on Quarter
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:01aOman says OPEC+ likely to extend supply curb deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:16am EST
Iran Makes Oil Discovery Almost as Big as U.S. Reserves

Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that a new giant oil field had been discovered in the country's south. 

 
BHP Flags Projects to Lift Petroleum Output

BHP has flagged a number of projects that could boost its oil production and help the global miner meet an anticipated supply gap. 

 
U.S. Oil's Growth Challenges Investors

The U.S. has become the world's leading oil producer. That isn't making it any easier on the companies doing the producing. 

 
Aramco's Big Profit Slide Shows Scale of Risk Ahead of IPO

Saudi Aramco revealed a steep drop in profit related to attacks on its facilities in September that briefly halved its oil output, highlighting the risks to investors ahead of what could be the world's largest IPO. 

 
PG&E Bankruptcy Protections Could Mean Less Money for Wildfire Victims

Chapter 11 rules give the giant California utility what amounts to a lid on compensation for the loss of life and property in wildfires linked to its equipment. 

 
Crude Rally Fades on Chinese Oil Import Record

A nascent rally in oil prices fizzled after Chinese customs data showed the country imported more crude in October than ever before, despite the continuing trade friction with the U.S. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 7 From Last Week, Third Consecutive Weekly Decline -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by seven in the past week to 684, the lowest level since April 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
PG&E Plan to Pay Insurance Claims in Cash Hurts Bankruptcy Talks

An $11 billion settlement of insurance claims tied to PG&E Corp.'s alleged responsibility for California wildfires is emerging as an impediment to a potentially broader deal to end the utility's bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Gas Producer Arsenal Energy Files for Second Bankruptcy This Year

For the second time this year, natural gas producer Arsenal Energy Holdings LLC has filed for bankruptcy, blaming falling prices, tightening lending standards and high transportation costs. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:34aLukoil 3Q Production Fell 0.7% on Quarter
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:01aOman says OPEC+ likely to extend supply curb deal
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:49aOil drops more than 1% on concern over U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/10BHP sees acquisitions possible for petroleum business
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group