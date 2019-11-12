Bankrupt Energy Producer Sheridan Drops Plan to Sell to Outside Buyer

After an outside buyer offered $328 million for Sheridan Holding Company II LLC, the bankrupt energy producer said it had insufficient support for the bid and would resurrect a debt-for-equity restructuring strategy.

California Governor Questions $11 Billion PG&E Insurance Deal

California Gov. Gavin Newsom questioned PG&E Corp.'s $11 billion settlement proposal for insurance losses tied to wildfires and said it could derail the utility's bankruptcy exit strategy.

Oil Falls On U.S.-China Trade Uncertainty

U.S. oil prices fell from a six-week high, ending down 0.7% as investors gauge whether U.S.-China trade talks will result in a deal that could put strengthen the global economy and raise oil demand.

ICE, Oil Traders Team Up on New Mideast Crude Futures

Energy-markets giant Intercontinental Exchange will team up with Abu Dhabi's state oil producer and some of the world's biggest oil companies to launch a new futures exchange in the emirate.

Frackers Prepare to Pump Less, Curbing U.S. Oil Growth

After pushing U.S. oil and natural-gas production to record levels, some shale companies are doing the unthinkable: They are planning to pump less.

Sustainable Funds Enjoy Record Inflows, Still Back Big Oil and Gas

Some of the biggest U.S. sustainable funds are invested in oil-and-gas companies, whose practices often have been attacked by environmental activists.

Iran Enriching Uranium at Fordow Site, U.N. Agency Says

Iran carried out its threat to enrich uranium at its underground Fordow nuclear site, the United Nations atomic agency confirmed on Monday, its most serious breach of the 2015 nuclear deal.

BP Energy Raises About $350 Million for Second Fund

BP Energy Partners recently closed on almost $350 million to pursue its strategy of investing in businesses that help industries gain access to natural gas.

Iran Makes Oil Discovery Almost as Big as U.S. Reserves

Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that a new giant oil field had been discovered in the country's south.

BHP Flags Projects to Lift Petroleum Output

BHP has flagged a number of projects that could boost its oil production and help the global miner meet an anticipated supply gap.