WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/13/2019 | 12:16am EST
IEA Sees U.S. Shale Squeezing OPEC Influence

U.S. shale-oil production will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses

Crude futures swung between small gains and losses after OPEC and its allies signaled they were planning to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, holding off on more aggressive cuts. 

 
OPEC to Keep Oil Production Curbed Through 2020

OPEC and an alliance of oil producers led by Russia are set to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, as some of their U.S. shale rivals plan production cuts of their own for 2020. 

 
Saudis Are Urged Not to 'Miss the Train' on Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia's middle class is preparing to invest billions of dollars in Aramco shares, as the populace gets the chance to own a sliver of the kingdom's prized asset-the world's most profitable company-for the first time. 

 
MDC Energy, Lenders Fight for Control of Oil Driller

Bankrupt oil-and-gas driller MDC Energy LLC and its lenders are gearing up for a possible legal fight over control of the business, lawyers indicated, after top creditors accused company leadership of mismanagement. 

 
Pelican Energy Invests in Oil-field Safety Technology

Pelican Energy Partners has invested in Shepherd Safety Systems LLC, betting the provider of hazardous-gas monitoring systems can expand even as demand for energy services slows. 

 
Uniper Returns to Profit

Uniper posted a profit of EUR1 billion in the first nine months of the year and remained upbeat on its outlook, raising its full-year guidance. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Bankrupt Energy Producer Sheridan Drops Plan to Sell to Outside Buyer

After an outside buyer offered $328 million for Sheridan Holding Company II LLC, the bankrupt energy producer said it had insufficient support for the bid and would resurrect a debt-for-equity restructuring strategy. 

 
ICE, Oil Traders Team Up on New Mideast Crude Futures

Energy-markets giant Intercontinental Exchange will team up with Abu Dhabi's state oil producer and some of the world's biggest oil companies to launch a new futures exchange in the emirate.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM 1.56% 21.53 Delayed Quote.10.89%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 0.24% 91.4 Delayed Quote.21.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 61.82 Delayed Quote.15.20%
UNIPER SE 1.25% 28.3 Delayed Quote.23.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 64.254 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
WTI -0.04% 56.63 Delayed Quote.25.40%
