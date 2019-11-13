Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

11/13/2019 | 11:16am EST
Premature to Decide on Production Cuts, Says OPEC Chief

U.S. shale-production growth is decelerating but it is too early to say what OPEC will decide in December, the cartel's chief said. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Saudis Are Urged Not to 'Miss the Train' on Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia's middle class is preparing to invest billions of dollars in Aramco shares, as the populace gets the chance to own a sliver of the kingdom's prized asset-the world's most profitable company-for the first time. 

 
MDC Energy, Lenders Fight for Control of Oil Driller

Bankrupt oil-and-gas driller MDC Energy LLC and its lenders are gearing up for a possible legal fight over control of the business, lawyers indicated, after top creditors accused company leadership of mismanagement. 

 
Pelican Energy Invests in Oil-field Safety Technology

Pelican Energy Partners has invested in Shepherd Safety Systems LLC, betting the provider of hazardous-gas monitoring systems can expand even as demand for energy services slows. 

 
Uniper Returns to Profit

Uniper posted a profit of EUR1 billion in the first nine months of the year and remained upbeat on its outlook, raising its full-year guidance. 

 
Bankrupt Energy Producer Sheridan Drops Plan to Sell to Outside Buyer

After an outside buyer offered $328 million for Sheridan Holding Company II LLC, the bankrupt energy producer said it had insufficient support for the bid and would resurrect a debt-for-equity restructuring strategy. 

 
ICE, Oil Traders Team Up on New Mideast Crude Futures

Energy-markets giant Intercontinental Exchange will team up with Abu Dhabi's state oil producer and some of the world's biggest oil companies to launch a new futures exchange in the emirate. 

 
California Governor Questions $11 Billion PG&E Insurance Deal

California Gov. Gavin Newsom questioned PG&E Corp.'s $11 billion settlement proposal for insurance losses tied to wildfires and said it could derail the utility's bankruptcy exit strategy. 

 
Frackers Prepare to Pump Less, Curbing U.S. Oil Growth

After pushing U.S. oil and natural-gas production to record levels, some shale companies are doing the unthinkable: They are planning to pump less.

