News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/14/2019 | 12:16am EST
Mike Henry to Become BHP Group CEO in January

BHP named Mike Henry as its new chief executive, opting for his experience running the most profitable operation of the global miner after a tumultuous period of big swings in commodity prices and exiting legacy assets. 

 
SoCal Edison Agrees to Settlement in 2017, 2018 Wildfires

California's second-largest utility company has agreed to pay $360 million to compensate about two dozen local governmental entities for damages and other costs. 

 
Oil Erases Declines On Bullish OPEC Remarks

Oil futures turned higher after price-supportive remarks from OPEC Secretary General Barkindo. 

 
Analysts Expect 1 Billion Cubic-Foot Decline in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected to report gas-storage levels fell by 1 billion cubic feet during the week ended Nov. 8, according to the average forecast of analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to increase by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.2 million barrels, analysts say. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
IEA Sees U.S. Shale Squeezing OPEC Influence

U.S. shale-oil production will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Saudis Are Urged Not to 'Miss the Train' on Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia's middle class is preparing to invest billions of dollars in Aramco shares, as the populace gets the chance to own a sliver of the kingdom's prized asset-the world's most profitable company-for the first time. 

 
MDC Energy, Lenders Fight for Control of Oil Driller

Bankrupt oil-and-gas driller MDC Energy LLC and its lenders are gearing up for a possible legal fight over control of the business, lawyers indicated, after top creditors accused company leadership of mismanagement. 

 
Pelican Energy Invests in Oil-field Safety Technology

Pelican Energy Partners has invested in Shepherd Safety Systems LLC, betting the provider of hazardous-gas monitoring systems can expand even as demand for energy services slows.

