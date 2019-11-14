Log in
WTI       

WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/14/2019 | 07:16am EST
Oil Climbs After API Crude Draw, Pre-OPEC Report

Oil prices were higher in Europe after the most recent API data reportedly showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to increase by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.2 million barrels, analysts say. 

 
Analysts Expect 1 Billion Cubic-Foot Decline in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected to report gas-storage levels fell by 1 billion cubic feet during the week ended Nov. 8, according to the average forecast of analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
For Ethical Investors, Oil Isn't Aramco's Only Problem

Can an oil and gas company count as a sustainable or ethical investment? In Saudi Aramco's case, the obvious question of its carbon emissions may not even be the main problem for the increasing numbers of investors who focus on environmental, social and governance criteria. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
RWE Upgrades Forecasts as Profits Rise

RWE said its nine-month earnings rose to EUR1.5 billion and it raised its 2019 guidance following the reinstatement of the British capacity market. 

 
EDF Backs Guidance as Revenue Climbs

EDF said that revenue for the first nine months of the year rose to EUR50.94 billion euro and it backed its 2019 guidance. 

 
SoCal Edison Agrees to Settlement in 2017, 2018 Wildfires

California's second-largest utility company has agreed to pay $360 million to compensate about two dozen local governmental entities for damages and other costs. 

 
IEA Sees U.S. Shale Squeezing OPEC Influence

U.S. shale-oil production will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Saudis Are Urged Not to 'Miss the Train' on Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia's middle class is preparing to invest billions of dollars in Aramco shares, as the populace gets the chance to own a sliver of the kingdom's prized asset-the world's most profitable company-for the first time.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.64% 9.278 Real-time Quote.-33.86%
ENGIE -0.35% 14.295 Real-time Quote.14.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.80% 63.08 Delayed Quote.14.46%
RWE AG -3.18% 25.59 Delayed Quote.39.41%
WTI 0.49% 57.65 Delayed Quote.24.67%
