News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Falls After Above-Forecasts Inventory Rise

U.S. oil prices end a modest 0.6% lower, staying inside recently-tight ranges after weekly EIA U.S. crude-oil inventories bearishly rise by a more than expected.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to increase by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.2 million barrels, analysts say.

Analysts Expect 1 Billion Cubic-Foot Decline in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected to report gas-storage levels fell by 1 billion cubic feet during the week ended Nov. 8, according to the average forecast of analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

OPEC Cuts U.S. Oil Output Growth Forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered its oil production growth forecast for non-cartel countries for 2020, citing a downward adjustment to its forecast for the U.S.

For Ethical Investors, Oil Isn't Aramco's Only Problem

Can an oil and gas company count as a sustainable or ethical investment? In Saudi Aramco's case, the obvious question of its carbon emissions may not even be the main problem for the increasing numbers of investors who focus on environmental, social and governance criteria.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

RWE Upgrades Forecasts as Profits Rise

RWE said its nine-month earnings rose to EUR1.5 billion and it raised its 2019 guidance following the reinstatement of the British capacity market.

EDF Backs Guidance as Revenue Climbs

EDF said that revenue for the first nine months of the year rose to EUR50.94 billion euro and it backed its 2019 guidance.

SoCal Edison Agrees to Settlement in 2017, 2018 Wildfires

California's second-largest utility company has agreed to pay $360 million to compensate about two dozen local governmental entities for damages and other costs.

IEA Sees U.S. Shale Squeezing OPEC Influence

U.S. shale-oil production will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, the International Energy Agency said.