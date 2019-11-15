Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/15/2019 | 07:16am EST
IEA Lifts Non-OPEC Supply Estimates

The IEA raised its 2020 oil production growth estimate for non-OPEC countries to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the U.S. the key driver of that growth. 

 
EIB to End Fossil Fuel Financing

The European Investment Bank said it would stop financing for fossil fuel energy projects from the end of 2021 onward, marking the latest blow to oil-and-gas companies as the EU readies for its version of the Green New Deal. 

 
Saipem Mulls Subsea 7 Merger-Bloomberg

Italy's Saipem is considering a potential deal with rival Subsea 7 as it seeks to create a larger European oil service provider, Bloomberg reported. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to increase by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.2 million barrels, analysts say. 

 
Analysts Expect 1 Billion Cubic-Foot Decline in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected to report gas-storage levels fell by 1 billion cubic feet during the week ended Nov. 8, according to the average forecast of analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
OPEC Cuts U.S. Oil Output Growth Forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered its oil production growth forecast for non-cartel countries for 2020, citing a downward adjustment to its forecast for the U.S. 

 
For Ethical Investors, Oil Isn't Aramco's Only Problem

Can an oil and gas company count as a sustainable or ethical investment? In Saudi Aramco's case, the obvious question of its carbon emissions may not even be the main problem for the increasing numbers of investors who focus on environmental, social and governance criteria. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
RWE Upgrades Forecasts as Profits Rise

RWE said its nine-month earnings rose to EUR1.5 billion and it raised its 2019 guidance following the reinstatement of the British capacity market. 

 
EDF Backs Guidance as Revenue Climbs

EDF said that revenue for the first nine months of the year rose to EUR50.94 billion euro and it backed its 2019 guidance.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.02% 9.214 Real-time Quote.-33.25%
ENGIE -0.52% 14.335 Real-time Quote.15.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 62.04 Delayed Quote.14.46%
RWE AG -0.08% 25.78 Delayed Quote.35.99%
SAIPEM S.P.A. 0.49% 4.344 End-of-day quote.33.05%
SUBSEA 7 2.86% 100.1 Delayed Quote.15.35%
WTI -0.49% 56.69 Delayed Quote.24.67%
Latest news on WTI
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:48aUzbekistan says may list large energy, mining firms
RE
06:31aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes
DJ
06:05aOil prices dip on concerns about rising supplies
RE
05:24aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:49aCorrection to IEA Forecast Article
DJ
04:17aOil rises amid optimism over OPEC supply cuts, hopes on U.S.-China trade
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
