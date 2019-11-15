News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

IEA Lifts Non-OPEC Supply Estimates

The IEA raised its 2020 oil production growth estimate for non-OPEC countries to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the U.S. the key driver of that growth.

EIB to End Fossil Fuel Financing

The European Investment Bank said it would stop financing for fossil fuel energy projects from the end of 2021 onward, marking the latest blow to oil-and-gas companies as the EU readies for its version of the Green New Deal.

Saipem Mulls Subsea 7 Merger-Bloomberg

Italy's Saipem is considering a potential deal with rival Subsea 7 as it seeks to create a larger European oil service provider, Bloomberg reported.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to increase by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decline by 1.2 million barrels, analysts say.

Analysts Expect 1 Billion Cubic-Foot Decline in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected to report gas-storage levels fell by 1 billion cubic feet during the week ended Nov. 8, according to the average forecast of analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

OPEC Cuts U.S. Oil Output Growth Forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered its oil production growth forecast for non-cartel countries for 2020, citing a downward adjustment to its forecast for the U.S.

For Ethical Investors, Oil Isn't Aramco's Only Problem

Can an oil and gas company count as a sustainable or ethical investment? In Saudi Aramco's case, the obvious question of its carbon emissions may not even be the main problem for the increasing numbers of investors who focus on environmental, social and governance criteria.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

RWE Upgrades Forecasts as Profits Rise

RWE said its nine-month earnings rose to EUR1.5 billion and it raised its 2019 guidance following the reinstatement of the British capacity market.

EDF Backs Guidance as Revenue Climbs

EDF said that revenue for the first nine months of the year rose to EUR50.94 billion euro and it backed its 2019 guidance.