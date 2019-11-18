Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/18 01:05:29 am
57.74 USD   +0.02%
12:24aOil prices steady after last week's gains, look to U.S.-China talks
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/17Singapore's Exports Fell Sharply in October
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 12:16am EST
Aramco IPO Aims to Value Energy Giant at Up to $1.7 Trillion

Saudi Arabia's state-owned energy company is aiming for a valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion from its planned initial public offering, falling well short of the initial $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

 
EP Energy Bondholders Want Control of the Company

Weighed down by $4.9 billion in debt and slumping oil prices, EP Energy filed for chapter 11 protection last month, the largest bankruptcy among U.S. energy producers since 2016. The Houston-based company has proposed a restructuring backed by junior bondholders that would turn them into shareholders while cutting $3.3 billion in debt. 

 
MDC Energy Lenders Looking Into $9 Million Transfer Before Bankruptcy

MDC Energy LLC's lenders are scrutinizing a $9 million payment the troubled oil-and-gas drilling company made weeks before filing for bankruptcy, lawyers said Friday, as a battle for control of the business looms. 

 
U.S. Oil Production Bucks Drilling Slowdown, Keeps Crude Prices in Check

Drillers are laying down rigs, hydraulic-fracturing equipment sits idle and U.S. energy producers are promising fiscal restraint. Yet domestic oil production keeps rising. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 10 From Last Week, Fourth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 674, the lowest level since April 2017. 

 
Ill Wind from U.S. Shale Patch Kicks Up Sandstorm

The epic growth in fracking that recently turned the U.S. into a net exporter of petroleum products has spawned entirely new industries. One of them is the supply of sand. 

 
Estee Lauder Signs Its Largest Clean Energy Contract

EXCLUSIVE: Estee Lauder said it has signed its largest renewable energy contract globally, a move that reflects the company's commitment to address climate change and work toward only using green energy. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
IEA Lifts Non-OPEC Supply Estimates

The IEA raised its 2020 oil production growth estimate for non-OPEC countries to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the U.S. the key driver of that growth. 

 
EIB to End Fossil Fuel Financing

The European Investment Bank said it would stop financing for fossil fuel energy projects from the end of 2021 onward, marking the latest blow to oil-and-gas companies as the EU readies for its version of the Green New Deal.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EP ENERGY CORPORATION -20.10% 0.0155 Delayed Quote.-97.79%
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) -0.27% 190.99 Delayed Quote.46.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 63.3 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WTI -0.02% 57.71 Delayed Quote.26.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:24aOil prices steady after last week's gains, look to U.S.-China talks
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/17Singapore's Exports Fell Sharply in October
DJ
11/17Singapore exports shrink for eighth month, miss estimates
RE
11/16Savannah completes Seven Energy deal in Nigeria
RE
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/15Energy Up On Trade-Deal Hopes, Reduced Drilling Activity -- Energy Roundup
DJ
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/15Oil prices gain 2% despite concerns about rising supplies
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group