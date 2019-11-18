News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Aramco IPO Aims to Value Energy Giant at Up to $1.7 Trillion

Saudi Arabia's state-owned energy company is aiming for a valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion from its planned initial public offering, falling well short of the initial $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

EP Energy Bondholders Want Control of the Company

Weighed down by $4.9 billion in debt and slumping oil prices, EP Energy filed for chapter 11 protection last month, the largest bankruptcy among U.S. energy producers since 2016. The Houston-based company has proposed a restructuring backed by junior bondholders that would turn them into shareholders while cutting $3.3 billion in debt.

MDC Energy Lenders Looking Into $9 Million Transfer Before Bankruptcy

MDC Energy LLC's lenders are scrutinizing a $9 million payment the troubled oil-and-gas drilling company made weeks before filing for bankruptcy, lawyers said Friday, as a battle for control of the business looms.

U.S. Oil Production Bucks Drilling Slowdown, Keeps Crude Prices in Check

Drillers are laying down rigs, hydraulic-fracturing equipment sits idle and U.S. energy producers are promising fiscal restraint. Yet domestic oil production keeps rising.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 10 From Last Week, Fourth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 674, the lowest level since April 2017.

Ill Wind from U.S. Shale Patch Kicks Up Sandstorm

The epic growth in fracking that recently turned the U.S. into a net exporter of petroleum products has spawned entirely new industries. One of them is the supply of sand.

Estee Lauder Signs Its Largest Clean Energy Contract

EXCLUSIVE: Estee Lauder said it has signed its largest renewable energy contract globally, a move that reflects the company's commitment to address climate change and work toward only using green energy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

IEA Lifts Non-OPEC Supply Estimates

The IEA raised its 2020 oil production growth estimate for non-OPEC countries to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the U.S. the key driver of that growth.

EIB to End Fossil Fuel Financing

The European Investment Bank said it would stop financing for fossil fuel energy projects from the end of 2021 onward, marking the latest blow to oil-and-gas companies as the EU readies for its version of the Green New Deal.