News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Futures Edge Lower

Oil futures edged lower in quiet trade as bulls struggled to build on gains seen last week on rising optimism over prospects for a so-called phase one U.S.-China trade deal.

An Overpriced IPO Won't Help Aramco

By insisting on a high starting price for the Saudi oil giant, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman risks hitting local individual investors.

Manufacturers Face New Threat From Fracking Slump

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market.

Aramco IPO Aims to Value Energy Giant at Up to $1.7 Trillion

Saudi Arabia's state-owned energy company is aiming for a valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion from its planned initial public offering, falling well short of the initial $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

EP Energy Bondholders Want Control of the Company

Weighed down by $4.9 billion in debt and slumping oil prices, EP Energy filed for chapter 11 protection last month, the largest bankruptcy among U.S. energy producers since 2016. The Houston-based company has proposed a restructuring backed by junior bondholders that would turn them into shareholders while cutting $3.3 billion in debt.

MDC Energy Lenders Looking Into $9 Million Transfer Before Bankruptcy

MDC Energy LLC's lenders are scrutinizing a $9 million payment the troubled oil-and-gas drilling company made weeks before filing for bankruptcy, lawyers said Friday, as a battle for control of the business looms.

Ford's Big Bet: New Electric SUV to Wear Mustang Logo

Ford is expanding the Mustang nameplate beyond its traditional two-door sports car and unveiled a new all-electric SUV to be called the Mustang Mach-E.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 10 From Last Week, Fourth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 674, the lowest level since April 2017.

Ill Wind from U.S. Shale Patch Kicks Up Sandstorm

The epic growth in fracking that recently turned the U.S. into a net exporter of petroleum products has spawned entirely new industries. One of them is the supply of sand.

Estee Lauder Signs Its Largest Clean Energy Contract

EXCLUSIVE: Estee Lauder said it has signed its largest renewable energy contract globally, a move that reflects the company's commitment to address climate change and work toward only using green energy.