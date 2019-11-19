Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery

The world's largest battery is about to get even bigger, with Tesla set to boost the capacity of its southern Australia lithium-ion operation by 50% to provide additional stability to the power grid.

State, Feds Push Back Against PG&E Bid to Estimate Wildfire Claims

California's largest utility wants most of the claims government agencies filed against it in bankruptcy court included as part of a court proceeding designed to put a lid on its exposure to damage caused by wildfires.

Oil Falls On U.S.-China Concerns, Oversupply Concerns

Oil prices retreat from Friday's eight-week high, ending the session 1.2% lower on continued worries over global oversupply and fears that a supposed U.S.-China trade deal may not come together as expected.

Aramco Won't Get Any Help From an Overpriced IPO

By insisting on a high starting price for the Saudi oil giant, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman risks hitting local individual investors.

Sanchez Energy Wants to Override Junior Creditors on Restructuring Officer

Sanchez Energy is seeking to appoint its preferred candidate for a chief restructuring officer at the behest of its top lenders, despite junior creditors' requests for a different selection, according to a court filing.

Manufacturers Face New Threat From Fracking Slump

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

EP Energy Bondholders Want Control of the Company

Weighed down by $4.9 billion in debt and slumping oil prices, EP Energy filed for chapter 11 protection last month, the largest bankruptcy among U.S. energy producers since 2016. The Houston-based company has proposed a restructuring backed by junior bondholders that would turn them into shareholders while cutting $3.3 billion in debt.

MDC Energy Lenders Looking Into $9 Million Transfer Before Bankruptcy

MDC Energy LLC's lenders are scrutinizing a $9 million payment the troubled oil-and-gas drilling company made weeks before filing for bankruptcy, lawyers said Friday, as a battle for control of the business looms.

Ford's Big Bet: New Electric SUV to Wear Mustang Logo

Ford is expanding the Mustang nameplate beyond its traditional two-door sports car and unveiled a new all-electric SUV to be called the Mustang Mach-E.