Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:16am EST
Oil Slips on Ebbing Trade Hopes

Oil prices extended losses in Europe, pulling back from recent highs "due to emerging doubts that a trade deal will be reached between the U.S. and China anytime soon," said Commerzbank. 

 
Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery

The world's largest battery is about to get even bigger, with Tesla set to boost the capacity of its southern Australia lithium-ion operation by 50% to provide additional stability to the power grid. 

 
State, Feds Push Back Against PG&E Bid to Estimate Wildfire Claims

California's largest utility wants most of the claims government agencies filed against it in bankruptcy court included as part of a court proceeding designed to put a lid on its exposure to damage caused by wildfires. 

 
Aramco Won't Get Any Help From an Overpriced IPO

By insisting on a high starting price for the Saudi oil giant, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman risks hitting local individual investors. 

 
Sanchez Energy Wants to Override Junior Creditors on Restructuring Officer

Sanchez Energy is seeking to appoint its preferred candidate for a chief restructuring officer at the behest of its top lenders, despite junior creditors' requests for a different selection, according to a court filing. 

 
Manufacturers Face New Threat From Fracking Slump

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market. 

 
EP Energy Bondholders Want Control of the Company

Weighed down by $4.9 billion in debt and slumping oil prices, EP Energy filed for chapter 11 protection last month, the largest bankruptcy among U.S. energy producers since 2016. The Houston-based company has proposed a restructuring backed by junior bondholders that would turn them into shareholders while cutting $3.3 billion in debt. 

 
MDC Energy Lenders Looking Into $9 Million Transfer Before Bankruptcy

MDC Energy LLC's lenders are scrutinizing a $9 million payment the troubled oil-and-gas drilling company made weeks before filing for bankruptcy, lawyers said Friday, as a battle for control of the business looms. 

 
Ford's Big Bet: New Electric SUV to Wear Mustang Logo

Ford is expanding the Mustang nameplate beyond its traditional two-door sports car and unveiled a new all-electric SUV to be called the Mustang Mach-E. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 10 From Last Week, Fourth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 674, the lowest level since April 2017.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:10aSustainable investors face squeeze as larger firms move in
RE
05:38aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets recover; Singapore drops
RE
05:12aKuala Lumpur Kepong 4Q Net Profit Rose 37% On Year
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:30aThousands of Canadian National Railway workers go on strike
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/18KrisEnergy to Sell Interest in Indonesia Oil-Gas Project to BP
DJ
11/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia falls as new palm oil rules set to kick in; oth..
RE
11/18Australia's Woodside sees reserve base tripling as new projects progress
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group