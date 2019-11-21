Oil Rallies as Stockpiles Rise Less Than Expected

Crude-oil prices snapped a two-session streak of declines after a weekly government report showed a smaller-than-anticipated rise in inventories.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise More Than Expected

Crude-oil inventories climbed by a slightly greater-than-expected 1.4 million barrels last week, but stockpiles at a main storage hub in Cushing, Okla., fell sharply by 2.3 million barrels, government data showed.

Holdout Murray Lender Wants Top Ranking Restored

Black Diamond Commercial Finance said the debt swap didn't comply with the terms of Murray's loan agreements and should be considered "null and void," according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio.

Iran Says It Has Contained Protests, but Tensions Persist

Growing frustration with the economic impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran were laid bare over the past several days as the impact helped ignite a wave of protests over higher fuel prices.

Ex-CEO of Brazilian Petrochemical Giant Braskem Is Arrested

The former chief executive of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA was arrested for his alleged role in what U.S. prosecutors called a scheme to divert $250 million in company money into a secret slush fund used to pay bribes to government officials.

India to Sell Stake in State-Owned Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corp

The Indian cabinet has approved a proposal to sell the government's entire stake in state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Shipping Corp. of India Ltd., as part of its effort to meet the divestment target of $14.63 billion for the current financial year.

U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show natural-gas inventories fell last week by 77 billion cubic feet, which would be much more than normal for this time of year as a blast of cold weather lifted gas-fired heating demand.

Blackouts Return to Northern California

Northern California endured its fourth round of blackouts in two months amid high winds, a new norm as the state's utilities try to prevent deadly wildfires from starting.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Wildfire Victims Insist $11 Billion Insurance Pact Is Blocking PG&E Deal

Victims of wildfires linked to PG&E's equipment said property insurers with billions of dollars on the line aren't at the negotiating table, lowering the chances of a comprehensive deal to end the bankruptcy.