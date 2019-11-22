News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Power Companies Challenge Mexican Rule Change on Clean Energy

At least half a dozen clean-energy companies are taking legal action against the Mexican government over changes in regulations they say reduce the value of their investments and put the country's environmental targets at risk.

Bearish Oil-Drilling Indicator Is Full of Holes

Energy traders think that oil from thousands of drilled but uncompleted wells can flood the market and keep raising output, but their assumptions may be way off, paving the way for higher crude prices.

Oil Hits 8-Week High On OPEC Expectations

Oil rose sharply, ending up 2.8% on increasing expectations OPEC will agree next month to continue its output quota system for members to limit global supplies and prevent a glut.

Natural Gas Rises on Storage Decline, Exports

Natural gas prices settled 0.3% higher amid healthy shipments abroad of liquefied natural gas, and after an EIA report shows the first weekly decline in storage of the season was a big one.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

National Grid Looks to AI to Prevent Damage to Its Gas Pipelines

National Grid has started using an artificial-intelligence system to avoid damage to its U.S. natural-gas pipelines by keeping third parties from digging in the wrong place.

Centrica Backs Guidance

Centrica said its quarterly trading was stable and maintained its previously downgraded guidance for the year.

EPA Partly Rescinds Chemical-Handling Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency is rescinding rules that were central to the only safety updates the federal government imposed on chemical-storage sites after a fertilizer-warehouse explosion killed 15 people in Texas in 2013.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise More Than Expected

Crude-oil inventories climbed by a slightly greater-than-expected 1.4 million barrels last week, but stockpiles at a main storage hub in Cushing, Okla., fell sharply by 2.3 million barrels, government data showed.

Holdout Murray Lender Wants Top Ranking Restored

Black Diamond Commercial Finance said the debt swap didn't comply with the terms of Murray's loan agreements and should be considered "null and void," according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio.