News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

How the Saudi Aramco IPO Came Back to Life

To revive oil giant Aramco's long-delayed initial public offering, the Saudi crown prince has slashed through his bureaucracy to silence or remove naysayers.

Utility Companies Prepare for AI-Powered Cyber Threats

The volume and speed of cyberattacks launched against critical infrastructure could rise to dangerous levels with the advent of artificial intelligence, the head of a major U.S. power utility has warned.

Power Companies Challenge Mexican Rule Change on Clean Energy

At least half a dozen clean-energy companies are taking legal action against the Mexican government over changes in regulations they say reduce the value of their investments and put the country's environmental targets at risk.

Bearish Oil-Drilling Indicator Is Full of Holes

Energy traders think that oil from thousands of drilled but uncompleted wells can flood the market and keep raising output, but their assumptions may be way off, paving the way for higher crude prices.

National Grid Looks to AI to Prevent Damage to Its Gas Pipelines

National Grid has started using an artificial-intelligence system to avoid damage to its U.S. natural-gas pipelines by keeping third parties from digging in the wrong place.

Centrica Backs Guidance

Centrica said its quarterly trading was stable and maintained its previously downgraded guidance for the year.

EPA Partly Rescinds Chemical-Handling Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency is rescinding rules that were central to the only safety updates the federal government imposed on chemical-storage sites after a fertilizer-warehouse explosion killed 15 people in Texas in 2013.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise More Than Expected

Crude-oil inventories climbed by a slightly greater-than-expected 1.4 million barrels last week, but stockpiles at a main storage hub in Cushing, Okla., fell sharply by 2.3 million barrels, government data showed.

Holdout Murray Lender Wants Top Ranking Restored

Black Diamond Commercial Finance said the debt swap didn't comply with the terms of Murray's loan agreements and should be considered "null and void," according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio.