News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Slips But Holds Near 2-Month High

Oil prices slipped, but held near two-month highs, as U.S.-China trade uncertainty continued to keep a lid on a generally bullish market.

Sasol Warns on Earnings

South Africa's Sasol said its earnings per share are expected to fall by at least 20% in the first half of fiscal 2020 and warned that results might be further affected by adjustments resulting from its closure process.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Utilities Targeted in Cyberattacks Identified

More than a dozen U.S. utilities that were targets in a recent wave of cyberattacks have been identified by The Wall Street Journal. Some of the utilities are strategically located near dams, locks and other critical infrastructure.

Bets on Coal End Where They Started: In Bankruptcy

Entrepreneurs Tom Clarke and Jeff Hoops Sr. thought they could make money cobbling together financially troubled mines into larger coal producers. But their new businesses faced the same struggles.

How the Saudi Aramco IPO Came Back to Life

To revive oil giant Aramco's long-delayed initial public offering, the Saudi crown prince has slashed through his bureaucracy to silence or remove naysayers.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Last Week in Fifth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 671, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The decline was the fifth consecutive weekly fall.

Utility Companies Prepare for AI-Powered Cyber Threats

The volume and speed of cyberattacks launched against critical infrastructure could rise to dangerous levels with the advent of artificial intelligence, the head of a major U.S. power utility has warned.

Power Companies Challenge Mexican Rule Change on Clean Energy

At least half a dozen clean-energy companies are taking legal action against the Mexican government over changes in regulations they say reduce the value of their investments and put the country's environmental targets at risk.

Bearish Oil-Drilling Indicator Is Full of Holes

Energy traders think that oil from thousands of drilled but uncompleted wells can flood the market and keep raising output, but their assumptions may be way off, paving the way for higher crude prices.