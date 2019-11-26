Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/26/2019 | 12:16am EST
Canada's Couche-Tard Makes Bid for Caltex Australia

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has made a conditional bid for Caltex Australia Ltd. that values the transport-fuel supplier at about $5.83 billion. 

 
Samsung Shipbuilder Settles Petrobras Bribery Charges for $75 Million

A shipbuilding subsidiary of South Korea's Samsung Group agreed to pay $75 million to settle bribery charges stemming from a corruption scheme involving Brazil's state-controlled energy company. 

 
Oil Edges Higher On Back of U.S. Equities

Oil prices settled higher Monday as rising U.S. equities boosted risk appetite and as a looming OPEC meeting is expected to yield deeper production cuts. 

 
Sasol Warns on Earnings

South Africa's Sasol said its earnings per share are expected to fall by at least 20% in the first half of fiscal 2020 and warned that results might be further affected by adjustments resulting from its closure process. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Utilities Targeted in Cyberattacks Identified

More than a dozen U.S. utilities that were targets in a recent wave of cyberattacks have been identified by The Wall Street Journal. Some of the utilities are strategically located near dams, locks and other critical infrastructure. 

 
Bets on Coal End Where They Started: In Bankruptcy

Entrepreneurs Tom Clarke and Jeff Hoops Sr. thought they could make money cobbling together financially troubled mines into larger coal producers. But their new businesses faced the same struggles. 

 
How the Saudi Aramco IPO Came Back to Life

To revive oil giant Aramco's long-delayed initial public offering, the Saudi crown prince has slashed through his bureaucracy to silence or remove naysayers. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Last Week in Fifth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 671, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The decline was the fifth consecutive weekly fall. 

 
Utility Companies Prepare for AI-Powered Cyber Threats

The volume and speed of cyberattacks launched against critical infrastructure could rise to dangerous levels with the advent of artificial intelligence, the head of a major U.S. power utility has warned.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 0.54% 22.54 Delayed Quote.4.28%
CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.97% 33.79 End-of-day quote.9.30%
CLARKE INC. 1.22% 12.45 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
GOLD 0.08% 1455.02 Delayed Quote.13.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 63.67 Delayed Quote.17.69%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
SASOL LIMITED -0.31% 281.73 End-of-day quote.-32.94%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
SILVER 0.24% 16.869 Delayed Quote.9.45%
WTI 0.09% 57.97 Delayed Quote.25.42%
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25China establishes world's largest shipbuilding group - state media
RE
11/25Samsung Shipbuilder Settles Petrobras Bribery Charges for $75 Million -- 2nd ..
DJ
11/25Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
DJ
11/25Caltex Australia Attracts Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard
DJ
11/25LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/25Energy Up As China Sends Positive Signal On Trade-Compromise Chances -- Energ..
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25Samsung Shipbuilder Settles Petrobras Bribery Charges for $75 Million -- Upda..
DJ
More news
