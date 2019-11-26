News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Canada's Couche-Tard Makes Bid for Caltex Australia

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has made a conditional bid for Caltex Australia Ltd. that values the transport-fuel supplier at about $5.83 billion.

Samsung Shipbuilder Settles Petrobras Bribery Charges for $75 Million

A shipbuilding subsidiary of South Korea's Samsung Group agreed to pay $75 million to settle bribery charges stemming from a corruption scheme involving Brazil's state-controlled energy company.

Oil Edges Higher On Back of U.S. Equities

Oil prices settled higher Monday as rising U.S. equities boosted risk appetite and as a looming OPEC meeting is expected to yield deeper production cuts.

Sasol Warns on Earnings

South Africa's Sasol said its earnings per share are expected to fall by at least 20% in the first half of fiscal 2020 and warned that results might be further affected by adjustments resulting from its closure process.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Utilities Targeted in Cyberattacks Identified

More than a dozen U.S. utilities that were targets in a recent wave of cyberattacks have been identified by The Wall Street Journal. Some of the utilities are strategically located near dams, locks and other critical infrastructure.

Bets on Coal End Where They Started: In Bankruptcy

Entrepreneurs Tom Clarke and Jeff Hoops Sr. thought they could make money cobbling together financially troubled mines into larger coal producers. But their new businesses faced the same struggles.

How the Saudi Aramco IPO Came Back to Life

To revive oil giant Aramco's long-delayed initial public offering, the Saudi crown prince has slashed through his bureaucracy to silence or remove naysayers.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Last Week in Fifth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 671, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The decline was the fifth consecutive weekly fall.

Utility Companies Prepare for AI-Powered Cyber Threats

The volume and speed of cyberattacks launched against critical infrastructure could rise to dangerous levels with the advent of artificial intelligence, the head of a major U.S. power utility has warned.