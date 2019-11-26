Log in
WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/26/2019 | 11:16am EST
Oil Gains on Trade-Talk Optimism, Forecasts for Slower U.S. Production

Oil prices edged modestly higher amid market optimism that the slow-moving trade talks between China and the U.S. will ultimately result in a deal that keeps these giant energy customers buying enough oil to soak up production. 

 
Investors Brace for Spring Drop in Natural-Gas Prices

Gas futures are already about 40% lower than they were at this time last year. Some investors are bracing themselves for prices to drop further, to multiyear lows, at winter's end. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Shell's Companywide AI Effort Shows Early Returns

The company's two-year-old strategy to embed artificial intelligence across its operations is helping the oil giant lower costs and avoid downtime. 

 
Canada's Couche-Tard Makes Bid for Caltex Australia

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has made a conditional bid for Caltex Australia Ltd. that values the transport-fuel supplier at about $5.83 billion. 

 
Samsung Shipbuilder Settles Petrobras Bribery Charges for $75 Million

A shipbuilding subsidiary of South Korea's Samsung Group agreed to pay $75 million to settle bribery charges stemming from a corruption scheme involving Brazil's state-controlled energy company. 

 
Oil Edges Higher On Back of U.S. Equities

Oil prices settled higher Monday as rising U.S. equities boosted risk appetite and as a looming OPEC meeting is expected to yield deeper production cuts. 

 
Sasol Warns on Earnings

South Africa's Sasol said its earnings per share are expected to fall by at least 20% in the first half of fiscal 2020 and warned that results might be further affected by adjustments resulting from its closure process. 

 
Utilities Targeted in Cyberattacks Identified

More than a dozen U.S. utilities that were targets in a recent wave of cyberattacks have been identified by The Wall Street Journal. Some of the utilities are strategically located near dams, locks and other critical infrastructure. 

 
Bets on Coal End Where They Started: In Bankruptcy

Entrepreneurs Tom Clarke and Jeff Hoops Sr. thought they could make money cobbling together financially troubled mines into larger coal producers. But their new businesses faced the same struggles.

