News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Holds Gains From Trade Deal Optimism

Oil prices were steady early in the European session, holding most of their prior session gains despite API data signaling a build in U.S. inventories, with investors awaiting the latest EIA data for confirmation.

Rio Tinto Approves Pilbara Investment

Rio Tinto said it will invest $749 million in its existing Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain iron-ore production capacity at the site in Australia's remote Pilbara region.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 300,000 barrels in the latest week, analysts say, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 500,000 barrels.

U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural-gas inventories fell last week by 27 billion cubic feet, which would be a less-than-typical decrease for this time of year, analysts say.

Investors Brace for Spring Drop in Natural-Gas Prices

Gas futures are already about 40% lower than they were at this time last year. Some investors are bracing themselves for prices to drop further, to multiyear lows, at winter's end.

Shell's Companywide AI Effort Shows Early Returns

The company's two-year-old strategy to embed artificial intelligence across its operations is helping the oil giant lower costs and avoid downtime.

Canada's Couche-Tard Makes Bid for Caltex Australia

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has made a conditional bid for Caltex Australia Ltd. that values the transport-fuel supplier at about $5.83 billion.

Samsung Shipbuilder Settles Petrobras Bribery Charges for $75 Million

A shipbuilding subsidiary of South Korea's Samsung Group agreed to pay $75 million to settle bribery charges stemming from a corruption scheme involving Brazil's state-controlled energy company.

Sasol Warns on Earnings

South Africa's Sasol said its earnings per share are expected to fall by at least 20% in the first half of fiscal 2020 and warned that results might be further affected by adjustments resulting from its closure process.